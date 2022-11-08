Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FM

It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas on Chicago airwaves this November.

(CHICAGO) Halloween is over, and for many people, that marks the start of the Christmas season. Chicago's radio station, 93.9 FM, knows this. For all those early Christmas lovers out there, the station has started airing its Christmas playlists all day long.

Christmas music kick-off

The day after Halloween, Tuesday, November 1, 93.9 FM began the countdown for Christmas by kicking off their holiday songs at 4 PM.

"We heard our listeners loud and clear," said Mick Lee, 93.9 LITE FM program director and afternoon show host, in a statement. "The day after Halloween, listeners are ready to hear Christmas music on 93.9 LITE FM! As we change our colors from orange and black to red and green, Chicagoans will be sure to get in a festive mood with non-stop holiday music! We can’t wait to make new memories with our listeners and their family in our 22nd year as Chicago’s Christmas music station."

Lee took to Twitter to air a video for the announcement, where he donned a Santa hat and played Mariah Carey's, “All I Want for Christmas is You” in the background.

It all began in 2020

In 2020, during the pandemic, the station began playing 24/7 Christmas music on November 6th, to bring some holiday cheer to a dreary Chicago. “After a year like 2020, we need Holiday music more than ever,” Lee, said in a statement at the time.

The tradition not only proved to be popular but is getting earlier and earlier each year. In 2021, 93.9, the switch to Christmas music began on November 3rd. And this year, the day after Halloween marks the earliest yet.

If you're not ready for Christmas music yet, you have until the end of the year before the station switches back to its regular format of easy listening.

