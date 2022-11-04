Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm elections

The president and vice president will be in the Chicago area to rally Democrats. On the GOP side, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is hitting up a rally in Oak Brook.

(CHICAGO) Election Day is nearly here, and politicians on both sides are heading to Chicago to drum up support for their candidates.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday,

"Tomorrow evening, the president will travel on to Chicago, Illinois, through Saturday morning before heading to Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon for a political rally with former President Barack Obama and other officials."

Midterm elections approaching

On Tuesday, Illinois voters head to the polls. Though Illinois is typically a "blue state", there are some close calls in Chicago-area congressional races for the House of Representatives. Republicans are hoping for a chance to take control of Congress.

Who is coming to Chicago?

President Joe Biden will attend a political reception Friday night in Chicago. He will speak at an event on Saturday, but according to ABC 7 Chicago, details are not yet known about the event.

will attend a political reception Friday night in Chicago. He will speak at an event on Saturday, but according to ABC 7 Chicago, details are not yet known about the event. Vice President Kamala Harris will be at a South Side rally joining Governor JB Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton on Sunday.

will be at a South Side rally joining Governor JB Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton on Sunday. For the GOP, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will attend a rally in Oak Brook on Friday for Keith Pekau, running against Democratic incumbent Congressman Sean Casten in the Illinois Sixth Congressional District.

What are the close races in the Chicago area?

In the suburban 6th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove is in a tight race against Republican Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau. FiveThirtyEight models show a close call, with Casten "slightly favored" to win.

In other critical races, Republican challenger Catalina Lauf is running against U.S. Rep. Bill Foster in the 11th Congressional District. And in Illinois' 14th district, the race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Underwood and challenger Scott Gryder is reported to be, "tightening."

