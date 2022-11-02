Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage relief

The Pritzker administration announced relief for homeowners that have experienced financial hardship due to the COVID pandemic.

(CHICAGO) The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF), a program that offered homeowners up to $30,000 in mortgage support, has reopened beginning November 1. Homeowners can fill out applications with the Illinois Housing Development Authority from now until January 31, 2023.

In a statement, Governor JB Pritzker said,

"No Illinoisan should have to choose between paying their mortgage and putting food on the table. That's why we established the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund to provide some much-needed relief to our residents who struggled throughout the pandemic. Today, I am proud to announce that we are reopening that very program so that no Illinois family goes without a roof over their heads. I encourage every eligible household to apply for ILHAF funding starting November 1, and I thank the entire Illinois Housing Development Authority team for their leadership."

Who is eligible?

Homeowners must meet the following criteria to be able to apply:

Must have experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic after January 21, 2020.

Income must be at or below 150% of the local median income.

Must have missed house payments by 30 days or more.

Must own and occupy their home as a primary residence.

To apply, you must show that you have informed your mortgage provider that you can't make payments or have sought counseling with a Department of Housing and Urban Development-approved counseling organization.

How to apply

Illinois residents can find more information at illinoishousinghelp.org. Officials recommend residents attend a webinar for details. You can find links to the events here.

English sessions will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, November 1 at 4:30 PM

Thursday, November 3 at 11 AM

Wednesday, November 9 at 4:30 PM

Spanish sessions will be held on the following dates:

Wednesday, November 2 at 8:30 AM

Thursday, November 10 at 11 AM

How is the program funded?

According to Pritzker's press release, the funds for the program come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Illinois officials have used $386.9 million to assist affected homeowners.

Chicago homeowner assistance

Chicago residents in need also have the option to turn to the Department of Housing for a variety of programs assisting Chicagoans, including getting help for needed house repairs and counseling services to prevent foreclosure.

_________________________

More from Jennifer Geer

I'm a Chicago-based content writer covering local happenings in my area. You can follow me here on NewsBreak by using the "follow" button, located before and after this article on your phone or the left side menu on your computer.

Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the status

This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food Network

Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?

_________________________

To get NewBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)