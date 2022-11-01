Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the status

If you see mail arrive from the Illinois Comptroller, don't throw it out. It could be your tax rebate.

(CHICAGO) Checks began rolling out to Illinois and Chicago residents starting September 12th. However, officials say it could take up to 8 weeks to distribute them to everyone.

The checks are Illinois property tax and income rebates, made possible by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan.

How will the rebates be delivered?

According to the governor's press release, the rebate payments will be sent automatically to Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax credit.

The money will be delivered either via direct deposit to your bank account or in the form of a check in the mail.

Who is eligible?

You must have filed taxes in 2021 to receive the rebate, or completed a form. However, the time to fill out the forms closed on October 17th.

How much to expect?

Income tax rebate details:

$50 per individual

$100 if filing jointly

Dependents will receive $100 each, with a maximum of three

The income limits are $200,000 per individual taxpayer and $400,00 for couples filing jointly.

Property tax rebate details:

Property owners will receive rebates equal to the property tax credit claim on their 2021 IL-1040 form. It has a maximum amount of $300.

Adjusted gross income must be $250,000 or less for individuals and $500,00 or less for joint filers

For example, a family of four that meets the income requirements and has claimed the maximum property tax rebate for 2021, could get up to a $600 tax rebate.

Where is my check?

You can find out details about the rebates by going to illinois.gov. Illinois residents can fill out a Where's My Rebate? application to find out the status of their rebate.

You will need the following information:

Social security number or taxpayer identification number

Your 2021 adjusted gross income or your IL-PIN

Illinois Family Relief Plan

The funding for the rebates came from the Illinois Family Relief Plan. "This $1.8 billion in tax relief is possible because Democrats balanced the budget, eliminated the bill backlog, funded schools, fixed roads - and through responsible financial decision-making - still found ourselves with a one-time surplus," said Pritzker in a statement.

More relief for Chicago families

The city of Chicago is testing a universal basic income program with the goal to reduce local poverty. Participants were selected by lottery and are receiving their monthly $500 payments now.

