Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practice

El Paso has stopped sending migrants to Chicago due to Biden's use of Trump-era policy

(CHICAGO) Over 3,000 migrants from the Texas border have arrived by bus in Chicago since August 31st. Overall, 3.667 asylum seekers were transported to Chicago with the latest bus of 28 here on Friday, October 28th.

Most of those migrants came from the city of El Paso. According to city records, El Paso has sent 3,259 migrants to Chicago and 10,713 to New York.

Chicago is struggling to house the migrants

Though Mayor Lori Lightfoot has vowed to welcome the migrants from the Texas border, the large amount of people needing shelter has become a strain on the city.

According to WTTW Chicago, Lightfoot has asked members of the Chicago City Council to help identify warehouses or big box stores that are sitting vacant and could help shelter people.

Before El Paso stopped transporting migrants, Chicago city officials said over 100 unannounced people were arriving on buses almost daily.

Many migrants come from Venezuela

A big problem for border cities, like El Paso, has been the increase of asylum seekers from Venezuela. It's estimated that 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled their country since an economic crisis hit their region hard in 2014.

Officials in El Paso have stopped transporting migrants to Chicago and New York

Migrant arrivals have decreased in El Paso since the Department of Homeland Security announced a new Biden administration policy, leading officials there to announce they will no longer bus migrants to other cities.

According to the press release, "Effective immediately, Venezuelans who enter the United States between ports of entry, without authorization, will be returned to Mexico."

“These actions make clear that there is a lawful and orderly way for Venezuelans to enter the United States, and lawful entry is the only way,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas in a statement. “Those who attempt to cross the southern border of the United States illegally will be returned to Mexico and will be ineligible for this process in the future. Those who follow the lawful process will have the opportunity to travel safely to the United States and become eligible to work here.”

Trump-era Title 42

The U.S. has convinced Mexico to accept the return of some Venezuelan migrants under Title 42. Title 42 is a Trump-era rule that prevents migrants from seeking asylum at the border due to the need to help prevent the spread of Covid.

Donation and volunteer support for migrants

If you'd like to help, you can go to Chicago.gov for a list of volunteer opportunities and donation items needed.

