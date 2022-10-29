Chicago, IL

Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practice

Jennifer Geer

El Paso has stopped sending migrants to Chicago due to Biden's use of Trump-era policy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDQUV_0irKxwI100
Image by desloov1/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) Over 3,000 migrants from the Texas border have arrived by bus in Chicago since August 31st. Overall, 3.667 asylum seekers were transported to Chicago with the latest bus of 28 here on Friday, October 28th.

Most of those migrants came from the city of El Paso. According to city records, El Paso has sent 3,259 migrants to Chicago and 10,713 to New York.

Chicago is struggling to house the migrants

Though Mayor Lori Lightfoot has vowed to welcome the migrants from the Texas border, the large amount of people needing shelter has become a strain on the city.

According to WTTW Chicago, Lightfoot has asked members of the Chicago City Council to help identify warehouses or big box stores that are sitting vacant and could help shelter people.

Before El Paso stopped transporting migrants, Chicago city officials said over 100 unannounced people were arriving on buses almost daily.

Many migrants come from Venezuela

A big problem for border cities, like El Paso, has been the increase of asylum seekers from Venezuela. It's estimated that 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled their country since an economic crisis hit their region hard in 2014.

Officials in El Paso have stopped transporting migrants to Chicago and New York

Migrant arrivals have decreased in El Paso since the Department of Homeland Security announced a new Biden administration policy, leading officials there to announce they will no longer bus migrants to other cities.

According to the press release, "Effective immediately, Venezuelans who enter the United States between ports of entry, without authorization, will be returned to Mexico."

“These actions make clear that there is a lawful and orderly way for Venezuelans to enter the United States, and lawful entry is the only way,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas in a statement. “Those who attempt to cross the southern border of the United States illegally will be returned to Mexico and will be ineligible for this process in the future. Those who follow the lawful process will have the opportunity to travel safely to the United States and become eligible to work here.”

Trump-era Title 42

The U.S. has convinced Mexico to accept the return of some Venezuelan migrants under Title 42. Title 42 is a Trump-era rule that prevents migrants from seeking asylum at the border due to the need to help prevent the spread of Covid.

Donation and volunteer support for migrants

If you'd like to help, you can go to Chicago.gov for a list of volunteer opportunities and donation items needed.

To get NewBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Advocacy# Society# Migrants# Texas Border

Comments / 74

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
10863 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Illinois State

Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage relief

The Pritzker administration announced relief for homeowners that have experienced financial hardship due to the COVID pandemic. (CHICAGO) The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF), a program that offered homeowners up to $30,000 in mortgage support, has reopened beginning November 1. Homeowners can fill out applications with the Illinois Housing Development Authority from now until January 31, 2023.

Read full story
2 comments
Illinois State

Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the status

If you see mail arrive from the Illinois Comptroller, don't throw it out. It could be your tax rebate. (CHICAGO) Checks began rolling out to Illinois and Chicago residents starting September 12th. However, officials say it could take up to 8 weeks to distribute them to everyone.

Read full story
15 comments

Controversy stirs on Twitter as Elon Musk takes over and starts firing executives

Musk's first tweet since his takeover, "the bird is freed." Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has been an on-again-off-again saga since Musk tried to get out of the deal this summer. In response, Twitter sued him for backing out of the deal.

Read full story
5 comments
Chicago, IL

This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food Network

Food Network has compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in each state. (CHICAGO) Just in time for Halloween, Food Network brings us a list of the most haunted places to dine in each of the 50 states. Illinois' spookiest restaurant was found in Chicago.

Read full story
9 comments

Hobby Lobby's founder gives away his company: What does it mean for Hobby Lobby stores?

"Wealth is a curse," said David Green. Image by DangApricot, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Hobby Lobby is famous for its crafts supplies, unique finds, and also, its somewhat unusual (at least in America) business practices. When other stores are open 24/7, Hobby Lobby, founded by David Green, is closed on Sundays, only stays open until 8 PM, and doesn't carry spooky Halloween decorations. They also recently raised their minimum wage to $18.50 per hour.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

You can help the Shedd Aquarium name this rescued sea otter

Two rescued female sea otter pups have found a safe home at the Shedd Aquarium. Help name this furry baby.Courtesy of Brenna Hernandez/Shedd Aquarium. (CHICAGO) The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is asking the public to vote on names for a 9-month-old female otter, one of two rescued along the California coast. Currently, they are being called Otters 926 and 929.

Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

Feeling brave? Spend the night in one of Chicago's historic and allegedly 'haunted' hotels

Chicago's Congress Plaza and The Drake are known for their rich history and luxurious accommodations, but they're also known for their ghost stories. (CHICAGO) In honor of Halloween, we thought we'd take a look at two buildings in Chicago with lots of spooky tales from the past.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating Bailey

FiveThirtyEight ran their model 40,000 times, and Pritzker won every 99 out of 100. Image by StormBo, CC BY-SA 4.0 cropped, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has called the city of Chicago many things, among them, "a hellhole" and "an unruly child." Despite that, he has recently been living in the former John Hancock Center as he said, to "immerse" himself "in the culture."

Read full story
199 comments
Chicago, IL

Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local items

Get a head start on your holiday shopping this year, or browse for yourself at this much-anticipated event featuring one-of-a-kind products made by local entrepreneurs and artists.

Read full story
Brookfield, IL

Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all need

Check out these cute photos of animals enjoying their pumpkins. (CHICAGO) Each year the Brookfield Zoo lets the animals celebrate Halloween by offering pumpkins as treats and enrichment.

Read full story
4 comments
Orland Park, IL

Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'

A spooky car wash has become an annual event for Tommy's Express in suburban Orland Park. (CHICAGO) Forget haunted hayrides and haunted houses, this is the ultimate experience in Halloween multi-tasking. If you're short on time and need to get your Halloween scare on while you clean your car, Tommy's Express in Orland Park has you covered.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Rats in Chicago: Windy City tops New York & L.A. for the title of "rattiest city" 8th year in a row

Also, how to keep rodents out of your home this fall and winter. (CHICAGO) Orkin ranks cities annually by the number of new rodent treatments performed during the past year. Chicago has the embarrassing honor of winning the title of the country's "rattiest city" for the eighth year in a row.

Read full story
6 comments
Dekalb County, IL

Mountain lions in Illinois? One was hit and killed by a car on I-88 in Dekalb County this weekend

Gone from Illinois since the 1870s, the occasional mountain lion can sometimes be spotted wandering through the state. (CHICAGO) This Sunday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) reported a mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County. DeKalb County is about an hour west of Chicago.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?

What does it mean for Chicago-area grocery stores if the $24.6 billion deal between Albertson's and Kroger's goes through?. (CHICAGO) Two of the largest grocery store chains in the nation have agreed to a merger, which would help them compete with Walmart. Kroger announced the deal to merge with Albertsons Companies Inc. on Friday, October 14. Kroger bid $20 billion and agreed to assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons' debt.

Read full story
28 comments
Chicago, IL

This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.

Rogers Park was the only Chicago neighborhood, and one of only two Illinois locations, to make Money.com's list of the top 50 places to live in the nation. Coming in at sixteen is the suburb of Naperville.

Read full story
40 comments
Chicago, IL

Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?

The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) has proposed adding "managed lanes" (tolled express lanes) to Chicago expressways. Chicago may have a lot of great qualities, but traffic isn't one of them. A report from INRIX from earlier this year ranked Chicago as the third most congested city in the country in 2021. Globally, Chicago was ranked seventh most congested.

Read full story
16 comments
Chicago, IL

Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?

Chicago says no to candy corn but yes to Tootsie Rolls. A recent survey revealed which Halloween candies America craves the most and which are the least loved. (CHICAGO) If you guessed candy corn was unloved in Chicago, you would be right. According to a recent survey by byte.com, candy corn is the most controversial candy out there. It's beloved by some and hated by others.

Read full story
10 comments
Chicago, IL

Do you find old dolls creepy? Then the Chicago History Museum's 'haunted' doll exhibit is for you

Creepy dolls are on display at Chicago's Museum of History, just in time for Halloween. The dolls are scattered throughout the "Chicago: Crossroads of America" exhibit. (CHICAGO) Forget Chucky. For me, it was seeing the terrifying clown doll in Poltergeist leap out from under the bed that began my fear of creepy dolls.

Read full story
1 comments

I tried an AI image generator: Things got a little weird

Artificial Intelligence generated images are having a moment right now. Curious to see if I could create an artful masterpiece by simply entering text into a box, I decided to check out a free online AI program that lets users create a limited number of photos per day.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy