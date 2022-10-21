Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all need

Check out these cute photos of animals enjoying their pumpkins.

A porcupine munches on a pumpkin Brookfield Zoo

(CHICAGO) Each year the Brookfield Zoo lets the animals celebrate Halloween by offering pumpkins as treats and enrichment.

This week, several animals at the zoo were given pumpkins for a special snack. Adorable photos of the animals playing with and munching on their treats can be seen below.

According to the zoo's press release, "As part of the Chicago Zoological Society’s Center for the Science of Animal Welfare, staff are always thinking of ways to physically and mentally stimulate the animals at Brookfield Zoo. One way is by providing them with enrichment items they normally do not receive on a regular basis, including pumpkins."

Boo! at the Zoo this weekend

If you'd like to see the animals eating their pumpkins in person, head to the zoo this weekend during the Boo! at the Zoo Halloween celebration.

The lowland gorillas in TW: Africa will get pumpkins at 10:30 AM this Saturday. And the polar and grizzly bears at Great Wilderness will get their pumpkins this Sunday at 10:30 AM

Here is Titus, the African lion biting down on his Halloween pumpkin.

Brookfield Zoo's African lion Brookfield Zoo

Kartik and Hani, two sloth bears seemed to be enjoying their seasonal treat.

Brookfield Zoo's sloth bear Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo's sloth bear Brookfield Zoo

Goats love pumpkins too.

Brookfield Zoo's goat Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo's goat Brookfield Zoo

And finally, the sulcata tortoises munched away on their pumpkins.

Brookfield Zoo's sulcata tortoise Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo's sulcata tortoise Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo's sulcata tortoises Brookfield Zoo

Tickets and parking for the Brookfield Zoo can be bought online on the zoo's website.

