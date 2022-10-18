Mountain lions in Illinois? One was hit and killed by a car on I-88 in Dekalb County this weekend

Jennifer Geer

Gone from Illinois since the 1870s, the occasional mountain lion can sometimes be spotted wandering through the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IgOeZ_0idUYNwJ00
Image by kwiktor/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) This Sunday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) reported a mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County. DeKalb County is about an hour west of Chicago.

According to 23 WIFR, Illinois troopers responded to what they thought was a call for a deer hit by a car. When they arrived at the scene, they did not find a deer. Instead, they found a mountain lion that had been struck and killed by a vehicle.

Though no one was hurt, the animal was transferred to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana (UIUC) for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The IDNR says this will help biologists learn more about where the mountain lion came from and how it's been moving across the Midwest.

The IDNR is also monitoring another mountain lion that has been spotted in western Illinois.

Mountain lions used to roam freely across Illinois

Before the 1870s, mountain lions, also called North American cougars, were common in Illinois. They were driven out of the area due to hunting and habitat loss, according to Wildlife Illinois.

A cougar was found in Chicago in 2008

In the only sighting of a mountain lion inside the city of Chicago since the 19th century, a 150-pound mountain lion was found roaming the North Side in 2008. According to the Chicago Tribune, the animal was shot and killed by police officers who feared it was turning to attack.

What to do if you spot a mountain lion?

On the very rare chance you happen to see a mountain lion wandering around the Chicago area, Wildlife Illinois recommends you do the following:

  • Do not run.
  • Don't surprise the animal. Make it aware of your presence by making noises.
  • If you're with others, gather everyone together and move as a group.
  • Retreat to a vehicle or inside a building if you can.
  • Never approach the animal.
  • If the mountain lion sees you, make yourself look big by standing up straight and putting your arms in the air. Then slowly back away.
  • If the cougar attacks, don't play dead. Try to fight it off. You can throw rocks or use sticks.

For more information, go to WildifeIllinois.org.

Mountain lions have been protected in Illinois since 2015 by the Wildlife Code. They can't be harassed, hunted, or killed unless they pose a direct threat to your safety or property. You can report sightings to the IDNR.

To get NewBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# Wildlife# Outdoors# Traffic# Mountain Lion

Comments / 2

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
10635 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local items

Get a head start on your holiday shopping this year, or browse for yourself at this much-anticipated event featuring one-of-a-kind products made by local entrepreneurs and artists.

Read full story
Brookfield, IL

Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all need

Check out these cute photos of animals enjoying their pumpkins. (CHICAGO) Each year the Brookfield Zoo lets the animals celebrate Halloween by offering pumpkins as treats and enrichment.

Read full story
4 comments
Orland Park, IL

Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'

A spooky car wash has become an annual event for Tommy's Express in suburban Orland Park. (CHICAGO) Forget haunted hayrides and haunted houses, this is the ultimate experience in Halloween multi-tasking. If you're short on time and need to get your Halloween scare on while you clean your car, Tommy's Express in Orland Park has you covered.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Rats in Chicago: Windy City tops New York & L.A. for the title of "rattiest city" 8th year in a row

Also, how to keep rodents out of your home this fall and winter. (CHICAGO) Orkin ranks cities annually by the number of new rodent treatments performed during the past year. Chicago has the embarrassing honor of winning the title of the country's "rattiest city" for the eighth year in a row.

Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?

What does it mean for Chicago-area grocery stores if the $24.6 billion deal between Albertson's and Kroger's goes through?. (CHICAGO) Two of the largest grocery store chains in the nation have agreed to a merger, which would help them compete with Walmart. Kroger announced the deal to merge with Albertsons Companies Inc. on Friday, October 14. Kroger bid $20 billion and agreed to assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons' debt.

Read full story
28 comments
Chicago, IL

This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.

Rogers Park was the only Chicago neighborhood, and one of only two Illinois locations, to make Money.com's list of the top 50 places to live in the nation. Coming in at sixteen is the suburb of Naperville.

Read full story
32 comments
Chicago, IL

Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?

The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) has proposed adding "managed lanes" (tolled express lanes) to Chicago expressways. Chicago may have a lot of great qualities, but traffic isn't one of them. A report from INRIX from earlier this year ranked Chicago as the third most congested city in the country in 2021. Globally, Chicago was ranked seventh most congested.

Read full story
16 comments
Chicago, IL

Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?

Chicago says no to candy corn but yes to Tootsie Rolls. A recent survey revealed which Halloween candies America craves the most and which are the least loved. (CHICAGO) If you guessed candy corn was unloved in Chicago, you would be right. According to a recent survey by byte.com, candy corn is the most controversial candy out there. It's beloved by some and hated by others.

Read full story
10 comments
Chicago, IL

Do you find old dolls creepy? Then the Chicago History Museum's 'haunted' doll exhibit is for you

Creepy dolls are on display at Chicago's Museum of History, just in time for Halloween. The dolls are scattered throughout the "Chicago: Crossroads of America" exhibit. (CHICAGO) Forget Chucky. For me, it was seeing the terrifying clown doll in Poltergeist leap out from under the bed that began my fear of creepy dolls.

Read full story
1 comments

I tried an AI image generator: Things got a little weird

Artificial Intelligence generated images are having a moment right now. Curious to see if I could create an artful masterpiece by simply entering text into a box, I decided to check out a free online AI program that lets users create a limited number of photos per day.

Read full story
Cook County, IL

Guaranteed Income: Cook County residents can apply starting today for $500 a month payments

Who is eligible and how to apply to the $42 million Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot Program. (CHICAGO) Chicagoans can apply for Cook County's Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot beginning today, Thursday, October 6th through Friday, October 21st. The program will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years.

Read full story
4 comments
Plainfield, IL

Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflict

An elaborate Halloween house in suburban Plainfield made national news for its "Stranger Things" display. But a neighbor's complaints almost caused them to shut down. Update 10/7/22: Good news for horror fans! After a meeting at City Hall to discuss safety issues, the homeowners were cleared to reopen, but with limited hours.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your home

Lou Malnati's got together with Portillo's to create an Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza fusion. (CHICAGO) Not originally from Chicago, I have to admit, the first time I encountered Italian Beef and hot giardiniera on a pizza, I was a little hesitant.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fall

For a limited time, you can relive your childhood by ordering a grownup Happy Meal at McDonald's. Suburban Chicago McDonald's InteriorCourtesy of McDonald's. (CHICAGO) The Chicago-based fast-food chain knows its Happy Meals are a favorite childhood memory for many. McDonald's is serving up a dose of nostalgia by offering adult Happy Meals for a limited time only.

Read full story
8 comments
Illinois State

New Illinois law allows residents to register to vote by mail permanently: Here's how to do it

Illinois voters get to skip the voting lines forever if they sign up to vote by mail permanently. (CHICAGO) Tuesday, September 20th, was National Register to Vote Day, making now a perfect time to consider if you want to be able to vote from home for every election.

Read full story
52 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicagohenge is happening soon: What is it and when are peak viewing times?

Twice a year, Chicago's sunset and sunrise align perfectly with the city's east-west grid system, creating a spectacular view of the sun shining through the buildings. (CHICAGO) Each year on the fall and spring equinoxes, photographers and skywatchers line the streets or stop their cars, to see a stunning view of the rising or setting sun outlined through the skyscrapers.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to help

Gov. Pritzker says Texas gave no notice to officials when dropping migrants off at Chicago's Union Station, but did so in the "dead of night" Chicago Union StationImage by rudi1976/Depositphotos.com.

Read full story
104 comments

Are there still people in the U.S. using iron lungs to survive?

In the 1950s, thousands of people suffering from polio relied on tank respirators for their survival. A nurse cares for a patient inside an iron lung machine in 1960Photo by CDC/Public Domain.

Read full story
Naperville, IL

Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fall

Over-the-top shakes and fun photo ops await at the River North and Naperville locations. (CHICAGO) Don't delay because this fun pop-up is only around for a limited time. JoJo’s Wild Wild West immersive experience has arrived at the popular shake bar's River North and Naperville locations.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy