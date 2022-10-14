Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?

The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) has proposed adding "managed lanes" (tolled express lanes) to Chicago expressways.

Chicago may have a lot of great qualities, but traffic isn't one of them. A report from INRIX from earlier this year ranked Chicago as the third most congested city in the country in 2021. Globally, Chicago was ranked seventh most congested.

According to the report, the average Chicago commuter spends 86 hours in traffic in 2021. That's three days and 14 hours.

This comes as no surprise to trying to get in and out of the city by car, or trying to drive anywhere for that matter, in the metro area. Traffic can get backed up for seemingly no reason and at virtually all hours of the day.

CMAP's 'On to 2050' plan update

In light of these issues, the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) has released a plan update this week with the hopes of easing congestion.

According to the report, "With the unprecedented funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, northeastern Illinois has new opportunities to reimagine our future."

Why the update?

CMAP's website reads, "Conditions in the region change each year, which is why CMAP is required to update parts of the long-range, 30-year plan every four years."

Adding tolled express lanes

The "On to 2050" update suggests adding "managed lanes" to expressways around Chicago. Managed lanes are tolled express lanes. Drivers would have to pay more for lanes that would, ideally, be free of congestion.

Managed lanes are proposed for the Edens, Kennedy, Eisenhower, Stevenson, and a combination of the Kennedy and the Dan Ryan.

Pricing surge during rush hour

Another proposal in the plan includes a surge pricing system during rush hour traffic. The cost to drive on the managed lanes would be dynamic based on traffic flow. At busier times, you would be charged more.

What do you think of paying more to drive on an express lane?

On the one hand, anything to ease traffic and shorten the commute must be surely welcomed. But, with inflation and the high cost of gas, will drivers really want to add another expense to their already tight budgets?

You can read CMAP's full On to 2050 plan here.

