Chicago, IL

Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?

Jennifer Geer

Chicago says no to candy corn but yes to Tootsie Rolls. A recent survey revealed which Halloween candies America craves the most and which are the least loved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zX6pp_0iVpvMRq00
Image by Rawpixel/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) If you guessed candy corn was unloved in Chicago, you would be right. According to a recent survey by byte.com, candy corn is the most controversial candy out there. It's beloved by some and hated by others.

Chicago "hates candy corn with a passion"

Using data from Google trends, Byte found that Chicago was one of the top cities that "hate candy corn with a passion."

Overall, the survey found that 34% of Americans hate candy corn, while 22% love it. But the majority just don't care a thing about it, with 44% reporting their feelings towards candy corn as "indifferent."

Who loves candy corn?

The city that loves candy corn the most is Las Vegas, followed by Denver, Seattle, Baltimore, and Portland.

Chicago joins New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Phoniex in its dislike for the hard pyramid-shaped candy.

Survey results by state, Illinois loves Tootsie Rolls

The survey also looked at top Halloween candies by state. The favorite Halloween candy and the one people in Illinois are most likely to search for online, is Tootsie Rolls. This makes sense, as Tootsie Roll Industries is located in Chicago.

Illinoisians are unique in their love for the chewy, chocolate-flavored taffy. No other state had tootsie rolls as their top candy.

The top spot overall for the most searched Halloween candy in most states was Nerds. And the overall choice for Americans was Reese's.

How much do you spend on candy?

Americans generally buy about two bags of candy for Halloween and spend $23. According to Statista, it's estimated Americans will spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy in 2022.

How did Byte determine the results?

According to Byte, "We surveyed more than 1,000 Americans about their go-to treat, and we also analyzed hundreds of Google search terms and phrases to determine the top candy by state."

Candy and your teeth

Byte are the folks that make invisible aligners for your teeth, and they shared the candies they feel are the best and worst for your teeth. As you can imagine, sticky, chewy, and hard candies are the top offenders.

Best candies for teeth according to Byte:

  • Dark Chocolate
  • Milk Chocolate
  • Sugar-Free Gum

Worse candies for teeth:

  • Caramels
  • Taffy
  • Hard Candy (like Jolly Ranchers)
  • Coated Candy (like Hot Tamales)
  • Toffee

