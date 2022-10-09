I tried an AI image generator: Things got a little weird

Artificial Intelligence has gone mainstream

Artificial Intelligence generated images are having a moment right now. Curious to see if I could create an artful masterpiece by simply entering text into a box, I decided to check out a free online AI program that lets users create a limited number of photos per day.

NightCafe is an easy-to-use AI art generator that can create images from simple prompts.

I signed up for an account and received seven free credits to use on my first day.

Here's what I got.

Image #1: Pug at the beach

I thought a pug would make a cute photo. Boy was I wrong.

I entered the text prompt, “Pug at the beach watching the sunset.” And, behold, my masterpiece.

Image created by author from NightCafe Creator AI Art Generator

What did I get? I got a giant and sickly-looking dog, lying on its side and gazing somewhat lazily at what appears to be the silhouette of a naked person sitting up in purplish water.

It’s nightmare-inducing and not anything I would ever consider hanging on my wall. I’m pretty sure that dog is considering whether or not it's going to reach over and eat that floating person. And when it does, it won’t even get up. It will just lie there and chew.

Image #2: Another pug

This one was a user error on my part. After inputting the text for the first image, I was prompted to create an account. Not realizing the first pug image had already been created, I attempted to enter the same unfortunate text again. Happily, I found I was given a new creation. Unhappily, I think it may be worse than the first one.

The zombie dog’s face is distorted, it’s missing an eye and part of its face. And what on earth is that standing above it? I see feet, but a leg that goes nowhere and some odd shape jutting off to the side. A flipper maybe? Whatever it is, I want no part of it.

Image created by author from NightCafe Creator AI Art Generator

Image #3: Log cabin in the forest

Not wanting to see any more dogs, I decided on a simple prompt of a log cabin in the forest and chose the cubism style. This one is fine, and a bit of a relief after the first two. I kind of enjoy its simplicity.

Image created by author from NightCafe Creator AI Art Generator

Image #4: Moon landscape

I’ve seen some surreal images created by AI and wanted to see how “moon landscape” would turn out.

Honestly, I kind of like this one.

Image created by author from NightCafe Creator AI Art Generator

Image #5: Sheep in a meadow

What possessed me to do another animal image? This was another mistake. These are sort of sheep shapes, but they just aren’t right. The ones in the front of the picture look a bit like tortoise-shaped sheep.

The cheerful flowers, blue sky, and green grass juxtaposed with the odd sheep shapes make this an uncomfortable image to witness.

Image created by author from NightCafe Creator AI Art Generator

Image #6: Cityscape storm

I like this one. It looks like some great city is being swallowed up by the ocean in a final global warming event. Very dystopian and kind of pretty.

Image created by author from NightCafe Creator AI Art Generator

Image #7: Selfie at the end of the world

I decided to go all out for my final image before my daily credits ran out. I must admit, I did not think of this prompt on my own, but I saw an article in the NY Post about a viral TikTok of AI-generated images. The prompt was “selfie of the end of the world.” The images in the article were horrifying. And here is what mine looks like. Pretty scary, right?

It's the long, dark hair on the skull face that raises the creep factor here.

Image created by author from NightCafe Creator AI Art Generator

Should I try again?

Next up, the popular DALL-E2 AI image generator is now open to anyone to use. I'll have to check out if its animals are less nightmare-inducing than the ones I have here.

To get NewBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)

A version of this story was originally published on Medium.