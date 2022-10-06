Guaranteed Income: Cook County residents can apply starting today for $500 a month payments

Jennifer Geer

Who is eligible and how to apply to the $42 million Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot Program

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SOuX_0iOaJLi500
Image by ronin69/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) Chicagoans can apply for Cook County's Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot beginning today, Thursday, October 6th through Friday, October 21st. The program will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years.

“After months of hard work, Cook County is proud to be launching the application portal for the largest publicly-funded guaranteed income pilot in American history,” President Preckwinkle said in a news release. “We estimate that nearly 36% of Cook County residents will be eligible to participate, and I encourage everyone who meets the requirements to apply.”

You can visit promisepilot.cookcountyil.gov to apply. The goal of the program is to improve "participants’ financial and health outcomes, as well as understanding the impacts of direct cash assistance on both individuals and their communities," according to the website.

Who is eligible?

You must meet the following criteria to apply:

  • Be a resident of Cook County
  • Be 18 years of age or older
  • Have a household income level that falls at or below 250% of the Federal Poverty Level
  • Not participating in any other guaranteed income pilot, including Chicago's Resilient Communities program or Evantston's Guaranteed Income Pilot

What is the Federal Poverty Level?

The Federal Poverty Level is based on household size and income.

The requirements for the Cook County program are:

  • Individuals: $33,975
  • Family of two: $45,775
  • Family of three: $57,575
  • Family of four: $69,375
  • Family of five: $81,175
  • Family of six: $92,975
  • Family of seven: $104,775
  • Family of eight: $116,575
  • Family of nine or more: Add $11,800 for each extra person

How is the program funded?

Like Chicago's guaranteed income program, the $42 million Cook County Promise Pilot has been funded by the Biden Administration's American Rescue Plan Act.

When will payments begin?

According to the news release, Cook County will begin sending out $500 monthly checks this December.

Who will be selected?

Eligible participants will be chosen at random.

If you need more information

Cook County is hosting a webinar for details on how to apply to the Promise Pilot program. The webinar will be held on October 11, 2022, at 5 PM at bit.ly/PromisePilot.

You can also see a recording and presentation of a previous webinar here.

You can find further details on the Cook County website.

