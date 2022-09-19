Chicago, IL

Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to help

Jennifer Geer

Gov. Pritzker says Texas gave no notice to officials when dropping migrants off at Chicago's Union Station, but did so in the "dead of night"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D5Qeo_0i1Mpfpf00
Chicago Union StationImage by rudi1976/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) The first bus of migrants coming from Texas arrived on August 31st. Since then, over 600 migrants have been bused to Chicago.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing migrants to Washington D.C this April in protest of the Biden administration's seeking to lift a pandemic-related policy (Title 42) that allows authorities to turn away migrants and asylum seekers at the border.

Since the first busload arrived in the nation's capital, Texas has bused thousands of asylum seekers arriving from Central America to Texas, to other locations in the U.S.

"The Biden-Harris Administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years," said Governor Abbott in a press release.

Texas has bused thousands of migrants since April

According to the press release:

  • Over 8,000 migrants have been bused to Washington D.C.
  • Over 2,500 were sent to New York City
  • Over 600 have arrived in Chicago

CNN has determined that the state of Texas has spent over $12 million busing the migrants to other parts of the country, with the majority of it coming from taxpayer dollars.

According to the Texas press release, "Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border."

Migrants are being dropped off "in the dead of night"

In a post on Twitter, Gov. Pritzker stated, "the Governor of the state of Texas is choosing not to notify us when he is sending busloads of families - we don’t know how many are children or what they need before they arrive."

However, in another post, Pritzer said, "Here in Illinois, we refuse to stoop to that man’s level. We will provide food, shelter, and healthcare for the children, women, and men that need it."

Pritzer said at a press conference last week, “We have tried to direct the buses to reception centers in Chicago that we have prepared for the arrivals, but the state of Texas instead chooses to send them to Union Station, dumping these human beings off in the dead of night."

Legal asylum seekers

In an article from the Chicago SunTimes, Sean McDermott, the mayor of southwest suburban Countryside said, "The busloads of people sent from Texas are legal asylum seekers, with every right to temporarily reside in our country while they apply for more permanent refuge."

Will migrants continue to arrive in Chicago and other cities?

Abbott stated in a press release last week, "Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C. until President Biden and Border Czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border."

Volunteers and donations are needed

Pritzker issued an emergency disaster proclamation, and the state activated the Illinois National Guard for assistance.

The city is looking for volunteers and collecting donation items, such as hygiene kits, feminine hygiene products, blankets, baby formula, clothing, and other personal care items. You can find a list of needs and how to help at Chicago.gov.

The Chicago City Clerk and the Chicago Latino Caucus are coordinating efforts in collecting supplies. You can drop off donations at City Hall from 8 AM to 5 PM or at any of the drop-off locations listed in the Twitter post.

Also, according to Block Club Chicago, the following local community groups are working to help the migrants and could use donations and volunteers:

