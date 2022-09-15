Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fall

Over-the-top shakes and fun photo ops await at the River North and Naperville locations.

(CHICAGO) Don't delay because this fun pop-up is only around for a limited time. JoJo’s Wild Wild West immersive experience has arrived at the popular shake bar's River North and Naperville locations.

Forget the diet when you head to JoJo's, as the nostalgic diner is known for its oversized burgers, loaded fries, and boozy milkshakes.

According to JoJo's website, guests can "get loose with friends and family at the top saloon in town and capture the perfect fall photo."

Wild Wild West

JoJo's transformed their outdoor eating area into a scene straight from the Wild West, complete with cowboy gear, hay barrels, a vintage red pickup truck, a red barn, and outrageous over-the-top shakes to fit with the western theme.

JoJo's has a family-friendly atmosphere, and all ages can enjoy the Wild Wild West immersive event.

Cowboy Shake

The Biggie Shakes at JoJo's are wild, and the specialty shake of the Wild Wild West is no exception. The shake has a rocky road base and is topped with goodies such as chocolate-covered potato chips, a cowboy cookie, and JoJo's haystack. On top of all of that is a lovely drizzle of chocolate.

Cowgirl Sangria

Cowboys loved their booze, so cowboy-themed cocktails are especially fitting. The Cowgirl Sangria is made with a blend of pinot grigio and prosecco with fruit flavors and orange bitters and is served in a cowgirl plastic boot.

Ranch Water Cocktail

Don't expect water in your Ranch Water Cocktail. It's a mix of Calirosa Tequila, Topo Chico, Strawberry, Tajin, and Lime.

JoJo's Menu

Some highlights on JoJo's regular menu include the loaded fries, honey fried chicken sandwich, and smash burger. And of course, don't forget the Golddigger Shake, which is a caramel toffee shake extravagantly topped with gold star marshmallow, toffee pretzels, and a white chocolate macadamia nut cookie.

What are the details?

JoJo's has several locations in the Chicago area and one in Detroit. However, the River North (23 West Hubbard St.) and Naperville (5 Jackson Ave.) locations are the only ones with the Wild Wild West event.

The Wild Wild West pop-up is only here until September 25th. You can make reservations online, and walk-ins are accepted.

