Stimulus check update 2022: Everything you need to know about Illinois state tax rebates

Who is eligible, how much will you get, and when can you expect to see the money?

(CHICAGO) Some direct deposits may have already been sent out. A new round of stimulus checks in the form of tax rebates is on the way for millions of Illinois residents.

Starting September 12, Illinois residents began getting tax rebates deposited into their bank accounts for $50 ($100 for married couples filing jointly.) Additionally, taxpayers will get $100 per dependent if they claimed them on their taxes, up to three dependents.

And there's more. Some residents may qualify for additional property tax refunds of up to $300.

For example, a married couple with three children, a combined income under $400,000, and a property tax credit of $300 or more for 2021 could receive the maximum amount of $700.

The tax rebates are part of the $1.8 billion Illinois Family Relief Plan, which also included grocery, gas, and school supply tax savings.

Who is eligible for the Illinois tax rebates?

Individuals with incomes less than $200,000 and married couples making less than $4000,000 are eligible for the tax rebates.

For the property tax rebates, individuals must have incomes below $250,000 (or $500,000 for married filing jointly.)

When are the checks coming?

The tax rebate checks and direct deposits are coming this fall. Some taxpayers may have already seen the funds deposited in their bank accounts, and the rest should see the money show up within the next six to eight weeks.

In a press release from Monday, September 12, Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza said, "I'm very pleased to announce that we remain on schedule and the first wave of tax rebate checks will be going out to taxpayers beginning today. My Office will be working diligently to get these rebates into the hands of taxpayers. After all, it's your money. A total of $1.2 billion will be released over the next 6-8 weeks to nearly 6 million taxpayers."

How will you get your money?

If you filed taxes electronically and used direct deposit, the state will deposit your funds directly into your bank account. If you filed via paper or didn't get a refund, you will receive a check in the mail to the address the Illinois Department of Revenue has on file.

How to check on the status of your rebate

You can check the status of your rebate by submitting to the Illinois Where's My Rebate? application.

You will need the following information to submit:

Your social security number or taxpayer identification number

Your 2021 adjusted gross income amount or your Illinois PIN

Will there be another federal stimulus check?

Most likely not. Experts agree that federal checks seem unlikely at this point. We may see another year of the enhanced child tax credit, although this would require Democrats and Republicans in congress to agree on a tax package before the end of the year. Currently, the $3,600 per child credit from 2021 has expired.

Extra help for Chicago's low-income residents

Additional help is coming to needy Chicago residents that have applied and been accepted for the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot program. Low-income Chicagoans will get $500 per month for one year. It's unknown if the pilot program will become a permanent income program for Chicago.

For more information on Illinois tax rebates, check out the state's frequently asked questions.

