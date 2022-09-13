Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hack

Try these 3 Chipotle-approved menu hacks instead.

(CHICAGO) Chipotle is not against customers using "hacks" to get more out of the menu. The restaurant has even promoted menu hacks in the past. But there is one hack gaining popularity that Chipotle is putting an end to.

A post on TikTok showed how to get a Chipotle burrito for $3. Depending on ingredients, burritos from Chipotle can cost between $8 and $10.

The TikTok hack showed a woman ordering a single taco with the ingredients, including a tortilla, on the side. She then had everything she needed to assemble the burrito at home, for a total of $3.35.

Chipotle has disabled the ability to order a single taco on the app and website. According to a statement to Insider, "Guests are currently unable to order a single taco from our online ordering systems." Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Laurie Schalow told Insider. "While we have long embraced customizations and even released our own hack menu, the current social media trend is resulting in a poor experience for our food, our employees, and our customers waiting for orders."

Forget the taco hack, try these secret menu items instead

Though not a fan of the $3 burrito hack, Chipotle has embraced hacks in the past. In a news release from 2020, the fast-casual restaurant promoted three hacks to try when ordering online:

DIY Nachos

Step 1: Order your favorite burrito bowl with toppings and add a side of chips, and a side of queso.

Step 2: Pour your chips into the lid of your burrito bowl, and add everything over the chips.

Step 3: Drizzle the queso over all of it.

You can watch Chipotle's TikTok video to see how it's done.

The Extra Dip

Step 1: Order a veggie burrito bowl with no rice and light beans with a side of chips.

Step 2: Add all of the salsas, sour cream, and queso.

Step 3: Dip your chips into your burrito bowl for a custom dip.

You can watch the instructional video here.

Taco Salad Hack

Step 1: Order a salad with your choice of protein and beans, but no rice.

Step 2: For toppings, add the guacamole, salsa, extra cheese, and vinaigrette.

Step 3: Pour your salad into a large bowl at home and drizzle the vinaigrette over it all.

Step 4: Crush your chips in their bag and add them to your salad bowl.

Step 5: Drizzle tabasco sauce over the whole thing and mix it up.

Step 6: You can return your taco salad to its original container and enjoy your new creation.

Here's the TikTok video.

Chipotle in Chicago

There are 39 Chipotle locations in Chicago, with the first-ever Chipotle opening in the Englewood neighborhood this November.

“Chipotle is proud to be part of the Englewood Square development project,” Matt Baer, Chicago-based marketing strategist for Chipotle said in a statement for Chicago Crusader. “We believe in creating better access to better food options for everyone, and we’re glad the newest Englewood restaurant will make it easier for Englewood and South Side neighborhood residents to enjoy food prepared quickly using fresh, high-quality ingredients.”

*****

To get NewBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)