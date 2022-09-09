Sample the best fall donut flavors Chicago has to offer on the Underground Donut Tour

Imagine strolling down the streets of Chicago on a crisp, cool autumn day as you munch on an apple cider donut.

Stan's Donuts and some of their fall flavors Underground Donut Tour

(CHICAGO) If you love the combination of fall flavors and sweet donuts, you should book your spot on the Underground Donut Tour immediately.

Apple cider and cinnamon old-fashioned are just some of the flavors you can expect on the walking tour of Chicago's four best donut shops.

According to the press release, "With each of these flavors, they are a limited time only offer, so make sure to book your tour soon so you can enjoy all these wonderful flavors before they are gone. And obviously an amazing, guided tour of each city is also included in the ticket price."

How it started

Chicago is where it all began. Back in June of 2015, it started as a tour of the best Chicago donut shops for friends and family, and now it's expanded to multiple cities in the US, UK, Ireland, and Canada.

What to expect on the tour

It's about a 2-mile walk through Chicago covering parts of downtown, River North, and ending up near Michigan Avenue.

The tour begins at the Doughnut Vault at 401 North Franklin St. and ends at Do-Rite Donuts at 233 East Erie St., which is close to Water Tour Place and the Magnificient Mile (Michigan Ave.)

You will stop at four popular donut shops in the city, where you get to try their best samples. The tour includes the history of each shop, conversation about donuts, and a "lovely stroll through the city".

The website says to be sure to bring your walking shoes and your appetite.

What are this season's fall flavors?

According to a press release, the following flavors will be featured:

Stan's Donuts: Apple Cider, Carrot Cake, and Apple Fritter

Do-Rite Donuts: Cinnamon Old Fashioned

How to book tickets

Tours run Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at 9 AM, but you will need to check the calendar and book ahead as tours may sell out.

Get all the details and book tours here.

Enjoy autumn in Chicago

Chicago in the fall is a perfect time to check out this walking tour. As the press release says, "This is the time of year when the weather gets a little cooler, the outfits get a little comfier, and our tours get a little cozier."

