'Pickleball Mania' hits Chicago: Park District to build 50 new courts in the next 3 years

What is pickleball, and how to find a court near you?

(CHICAGO) Lately, it seems everyone is talking about pickleball. Though the sport used to trend toward older players, these days, the fastest growing group of players is under 24 years of age, and the majority of casual players are under 55, according to stats from the USA Pickleball Association.

What is Pickleball?

Pickleball is a cross between tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. If you're wondering why all the fuss, part of the game's appeal is due to its ease of play for people of all ages.

With smaller courts and less running, it's easier to play than tennis, making it fun for the casual player. Yet studies have shown, it's still a good workout.

The sport is booming

The sport is gaining popularity across the nation, but the Chicago area falls within the second largest US region based on participants. Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, and Indiana saw 801,000 pickleball players in 2021, second only to the South Atlantic region, with slightly over 1 million.

“Yes, ‘Pickleball Mania’ is here and residents want more! Pickleball is among the fastest growing sports in the nation and more and more Chicagoans are taking interest in the sport,” said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Rosa Escareño in a press release. “We are thrilled to build on our existing courts in the coming years. This will not only expand opportunities across the city but also bring players from different neighborhoods together to enjoy the sport.”

50 new courts in Chicago

According to the press release, this past summer saw an increase in summer activity on the current pickleball courts. Based on this interest, the Park District has announced they are going to build 50 new pickleball courts throughout the city by 2025.

"This investment expands opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels across the city and puts Chicago in line with other cities across the country that are meeting the growing popularity of the sports and demand for pickleball courts." Construction on the new courts will begin next year.

Where to find a court near you

You can currently find 80 existing pickleball courts located in parks throughout the city. Go here for the listing of Chicago Park District pickleball courts.

You may also want to check out the Global Pickleball Network, where you can search a list of member-suggested courts by location.

To get NewBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)