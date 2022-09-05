Chicago, IL

What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this September

The Harvest Moon signals the upcoming arrival of autumn.

Photo by Ganapathy Kumar on Unsplash

(CHICAGO) The Harvest Moon will be at its peak on September 10th in Chicago but will appear full from Thursday evening through Sunday morning.

The Harvest Moon is the nickname given to the full moon that falls closest to the first day of astronomical autumn. This year it's Thursday, September 22.

What is a full moon?

According to Space.com when the moon is on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun, the full face of the moon becomes visible to us. The times the moon does go behind Earth's shadow, it's called a lunar eclipse.

The next total lunar eclipse will be visible in the Chicago area on November 8th, 2022.

When to see September's full moon

NASA says the full moon this September will peak in Chicago on Saturday morning, Sept. 10, at 4:59 AM CT. But you don't have to be awake at 5 AM to see it. It will appear full from Thursday evening to Sunday morning.

Look for Jupiter near the moon

When you're outside checking out the moon, look for the bright "star" nearby. That "star" is not a star at all but the planet Jupiter. It will appear close to the Moon on September 10 and 11. It's bright enough to be seen even with Chicago's light pollution.

Why is it called the Harvest Moon?

The Harvest Moon can fall in either September or October, depending on when the autumnal equinox falls.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, this full moon gets its name because the Harvest Moon rises shortly after sunset. The bright moonlight in the evening helped farmers to be able to see to harvest their summer crops.

When is the next full moon?

The next full moon is the Hunter's Moon on October 9th. The Farmer's Almanac says the Hunter's Moon was named because it appeared around the time people needed to go hunting to prepare for the long winter ahead. The bright moonlight aided the hunters to be able to see the animals that came out at night.

Don't miss Chicagohenge this month

Another sky phenomenon is occurring in September. Chicagohenge happens twice a year.

In the fall and spring, the sun rises exactly in the east and sets in the west. When this happens, the sun aligns perfectly with Chicago's square street grid, providing a gorgeous sunrise or sunset shining through the tall downtown buildings.

