Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5th

Summer fun comes to an end as Illinois' largest waterpark closes out its season this Labor Day weekend.

Drone shot of the Three Sisters Image courtesy of Raging Waves

(CHICAGO) It's a short drive from the city to the suburb of Yorkville, where 32 water slides, kiddie areas, a wave pool, and a lazy river sit on 58 acres amid the corn fields.

The beloved waterpark, located at 4000 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville, has announced its 15th season is coming to a close on Monday, September 5, 2022. The park will be open from 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday, September 3rd through Monday, September 5th. After Monday, the park will close until next year.

Season passes are worth it if you plan on going multiple times

It's my family's third year of getting season passes to Raging Waves, and I can easily say we got our money's worth this summer. We have been multiple times throughout the year, and each time we go, the park is clean, the lifeguards are plentiful, and the slides are fun.

Photo by author

How to get 2023 passes at a discount

Raging Waves is running a special on season passes if you'd like to buy early for next year. You can buy your 2023 pass today at a reduced rate.

The pass will get you admission for the rest of 2022 and all of 2023.

Prices are currently 129.99 for VIP and 89.99 for the Standard. (Regular rates are 199.99 for the VIP and 149.99 for the Standard.)

If you aren't ready to buy a 2023 season pass, keep an eye out, as they typically go on sale again in January or February.

Tips for spending your day at Raging Waves

Get there early to snag a lounge chair and ride the most popular slides before the crowds hit. Insider tip: The Boomerang and Wonambi lines get long fast, so you may want to hit these first.

Wonambi on left, Crocodile Mile on right Image courtesy of Raging Waves

Also, the Cyclone (affectionately known in our family as the toilet bowl) isn't always open at the beginning of the day. If you notice the lifeguards begin prepping the area, you may want to grab a spot in line as this line gets long fast.

Once the lines fill up, take a break from standing in line by floating around the lazy river or swimming in the wave pool.

The Lazy River on an overcast day Photo by author

Also, remember the sunscreen, towels, and clear plastic bags (must be clear or mesh, per park policy.)

You can rent lockers to stash your valuables at $12 for a small and $15 for a large. Another option is to bring your phone, credit card, money, or car key in a waterproof phone case with a lanyard (a quick Amazon search will turn up a lot of options).

For more information, daily schedules, answers to frequently asked questions, or to purchase Raging Waves tickets, visit RagingWaves.com.

To get NewBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)