This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area.

(CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.

"The development success we've been able to achieve in Chicagoland is a testament to the incredible franchise groups who are bringing Freddy's to the market. We strongly believe that our newly formed partnership with JAM Equities will propel our growth even further," said Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer at Freddy's.

Freddy's began in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002 and has since expanded to over 440 locations in 36 states.

Old-time burgers and all beef hot dogs

Freddy's is known for nostalgic 50's vibes, steakburgers, shakes, shoestring fries served with Freddy's special "fry sauce", and of course, frozen custard. The steakburgers are made so thin, that you will want to get a double. They also offer chicken sandwiches, patty melts, and all beef hot dogs.

Chicagoans will be pleased to know that Freddy's offers a Chicago-style hot dog, which is an all-beef hot dog topped with all of the Chicago fixings, including mustard, relish, sports peppers, celery salt, tomato, and a pickle.

What is Freddy's fry sauce?

According to Freddy's website, "Our fry sauce was created and taste-tested with Freddy’s Team Members until we perfected what is today’s one-of-a-kind recipe."

The exact recipe for Freddy's fry sauce remains a mystery, although you can buy bottles of it from the website, and online food bloggers have created copycat recipes if you want to try making it yourself at home.

Freddy's recent success

Freddy's has experienced a lot of growth in recent years. In 2022, 94 restaurant locations have opened, and the fast-casual restaurant has plans to expand into California, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.

Asif Poonja, President/CEO of JAM Equities, said of Freddy's growth, "Through our research, we confirmed that Freddy's is one of the fastest-growing franchises in its segment, and we believe it complements our other brands well. Since entering Chicagoland, Freddy's has proven to resonate across the market, and we've been fortunate enough to see the growth potential first-hand. We are excited to be joining the Freddy's Family."

