Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beach

Which Chicago beaches are dog friendly?

(CHICAGO) Soak up the last bit of summer with your furry friend when you take him to frolic along the gentle waves of Lake Michigan.

Chicago is home to some great beaches. However, there are only two beaches in the city that have off-leash dog-friendly areas.

If you want to let your dog off leash to swim and play in the waves, you have two choices in Chicago. Montrose Beach in the Uptown neighborhood and Belmont Harbor Beach in the Lakeview neighborhood have dog-friendly areas where dogs can be set free to roam.

Keep in mind that dogs are only allowed in the dog-friendly areas at the designated beaches. Walking your dog along any other beach in the city can mean fines.

Montrose Beach Dog-Friendly Area

Location: Montrose Beach, where Wilson Avenue reaches east almost to Lake Michigan in Chicago.

You can find the dog area at Montrose Beach in the Northwest corner. This beach is a favorite for big dog owners, as the off-leash area is 3.83 acres of fenced-in space.

Montrose Dog Beach, Chicago Image by elaine layabout/CC BY 2.0/Flickr.com

Belmont Harbor Dog-Friendly Area

Location: Within Lincoln Abraham Park at Belmont & Lake Shore Drive in Chicago.

The dog-friendly area at Belmont Harbor is located east of Lake Shore Drive at the north end of Belmont Harbor. The smaller size (.15 acres), makes this a perfect beach for little dogs.

Belmont Harbor Dog Beach Image by vxla/CC BY 2.0/Flickr.com

Are there fees?

There aren't specific beach fees to bring your dog to the water, however, dogs will need a city license and a $5 dog-friendly tag to enter Chicago's dog parks, beaches, or other dog-friendly areas.

Your local vet can provide you with a dog-friendly tag, and you can register your dog for a city license here.

Things to bring

Don't forget the water and a drinking bowl for your pet, as neither of these beaches offers doggie drinking fountains. You'll also need to bring pick-up bags to clean up after your dog.

You'll want to remember a towel to clean off the sand before your dog gets back in the car. You may also want to consider a dog life jacket and a dog first aid kit for extra safety. And don't forget the water toys for playing fetch.

Check before you go

Finally, check the water quality of the lake before you leave on the Chicago Park District website.

