Chicago, IL

What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?

Jennifer Geer

The Chicago Monuments Project has proposed dozens of statues and plaques in Chicago be removed or modified, including the city's three Columbus statues and the Balbo Monument.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDvuI_0hQtvsDW00
Image by tupungato/Depositphotos.com

Chicago's Christopher Columbus statues were removed temporarily in the summer of 2020 amid protests over the murder of George Floyd and the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Following the protests and the subsequent removal of the statues, Mayor Lori Lightfoot appointed a city committee, the Chicago Monuments Project, to review the many public monuments in Chicago to "address the hard truths of Chicago’s racial history."

According to the Chicago Monument's website, the committee's purpose is to "grapple with the often unacknowledged – or forgotten – history associated with the City’s various municipal art collections and provides a vehicle to address the hard truths of Chicago’s racial history, confront the ways in which that history has and has not been memorialized, and develop a framework for marking public space that elevates new ways to memorialize Chicago’s history more equitably and accurately."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbQ6u_0hQtvsDW00
Balbo Monument in Burnham Park, ChicagoImage by J. Crocker, Attribution, via Wikimedia Commons

And now, after a lengthy review, the committee released their report in which they recommended the three Columbus statues be removed permanently.

In addition to the Columbus statues at Grant Park, Arrigo Park, and the Drake Fountain at 92nd Street, the committee suggested others should be taken down or modified.

What are the statues flagged for removal?

Besides the Columbus statues, here is the list of the monuments and plaques the committee recommended should be removed:

  • Italo Balbo Monument
  • Jacques Marquette-Louis Jolliet Memorial
  • Fort Dearborn Massacre
  • Kinzie Mansion Plaque
  • Jean Baptiste Beaubien Plaque
  • DuSable Bridge reliefs: The Defense, The Pioneers, Discoverers, and Regeneration
  • Tablets dedicated to Cavelier De La Salle and Jolliet and Marquette
  • General Philip Henry Sheridan
  • Marquette Memorial
  • Bust of Melville Fuller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TuI8O_0hQtvsDW00
Defense by Henry Herring, 1928Image by JeremyA, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Three other statues were flagged for "artistic interventions," meaning the monuments are recommended to stay put, but with modifications to "help viewers reconsider the works and their subjects."

These are:

  • Statue of William McKinley,
  • Monument to George Washington
  • Indians (The Bowman and the Spearman)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nts0e_0hQtvsDW00
Ivan Meštrović's The Spearman (Equestrian Indians). Installed in 1928 in Congress Plaza, Grant Park, Chicago.Ponor, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

What happens next?

Mayor Lightfoot has not said whether or not she agrees with the committee's findings. However, in March 2022, she did say that she expected Grant Park's Columbus statue to return.

The Mayor's Office issued a statement after the report was released in which she said, "There are many more steps that will be taken on this long journey toward reckoning, understanding, and healing and I look forward to more dialogue, public engagement, and the path forward."

You can find the Chicago Monuments Project's complete report here.

To get NewBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Society# Government# Columbus# History# Chicago

Comments / 36

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
10372 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Yorkville, IL

Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5th

Summer fun comes to an end as Illinois' largest waterpark closes out its season this Labor Day weekend. Drone shot of the Three SistersImage courtesy of Raging Waves. (CHICAGO) It's a short drive from the city to the suburb of Yorkville, where 32 water slides, kiddie areas, a wave pool, and a lazy river sit on 58 acres amid the corn fields.

Read full story
2 comments
Glen Rose, TX

Drought in Texas reveals huge dinosaur tracks that are 113 million years old

Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, Texas, has released photos and videos of the stunning footprints. Texas has been suffering from severe drought conditions, causing a river to dry up in an area near Fort Worth. The Dinosaur Valley State Park has discovered a silver lining to the drought problem. Huge dinosaur tracks have appeared along a dried-up river, that is typically under water and mud.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.

Read full story
9 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beach

(CHICAGO) Soak up the last bit of summer with your furry friend when you take him to frolic along the gentle waves of Lake Michigan. Chicago is home to some great beaches. However, there are only two beaches in the city that have off-leash dog-friendly areas.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the city

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Chicagoans hit back via Twitter to Republican candidate for Illinois governor, Darren Bailey’s latest attack on Chicago. Pond at Chicago's Lincoln parkImage by Mariostomazou/Depositphotos.com.

Read full story
137 comments
Chicago, IL

Spend a night at the Field Museum at the 'Dozin' with the Dinos' event

Chicago's Field Museum of Natural History is hosting slumber parties this fall. Máximo the TitanosaurPhoto by Lucy Hewett, courtesy of the Field Museum. (CHICAGO) If you've ever watched the Night at the Museum movies and wished you could spend a night at a museum, now is your chance. Families and groups with children aged 6 to 12 can live the dream and "doze with the dinos" this fall.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

What to expect on a visit to the Chicago Color Factory

The interactive museum opened in the basement of the Willis Tower this June. (CHICAGO) Art has turned immersive in Chicago at the Color Factory, located in the Willis Tower at 233 S. Wacker Dr.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago's Body Language Dance Series: Tickets available now for select dates in September

Witness a variety of musical genres and cultures performed by Chicago's best dancers at the Body Language Dance Series performing at the Chopin Theater in Wicker Park. (CHICAGO) Coming to Chicago this September is an intimate and unique dance performance set in Wicker Park's historic Chopin Theatre.

Read full story
Cook County, IL

Cook County Police warn Kia and Hyundai owners to watch out for this viral TikTok challenge

"The increases are believed to be connected to the sharing of videos on social media that demonstrate how to start these vehicles without a key." (CHICAGO) Police have alerted the public to a TikTok trend targeting owners of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Officials report the theft of these vehicles is up by 767%.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

National Archives confirms 30 million Obama presidential documents are in Chicago

However, Obama didn't bring the documents to Chicago. The records are sitting in the NARA facility, where NARA has complete control of them. Courtesy Barack Obama Presidential Library/Public Domain.

Read full story
570 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higher

Mayor Lightfoot released Chicago's 2023 budget with a shortfall of $127.9 million and a property tax increase. (CHICAGO) Property taxes may be rising next year, but it could have been worse. Thanks to Mayor Lightfoot's automatic escalator model, property taxes could have risen by 5% or the inflation rate, whichever is the lowest.

Read full story
23 comments
Chicago, IL

Dunkin' Donuts is starting pumpkin spice season a little early this year

If you're the type that thinks pumpkin spice season should last much longer, Dunkin' can help with that. (CHICAGO) It may be a hot summer day outside in Chicago, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be able to get a pumpkin spice latte if you want one.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Seats are still available for Chicago Public School's free preschool program

With the first day of school on Monday, August 22, there is time to sign up, and thousands of seats are still available. (CHICAGO) Experts agree that preschool has many benefits for children, and research shows kids who attend public preschool programs are more prepared for kindergarten than kids that don't.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday night

Unfortunately, the bright full moon will make the Perseid meteor shower (peaking on the same night) difficult to spot. (CHICAGO) It's the last supermoon of 2022, and if you miss this one, the next one won't be until almost a year from now.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortage

Chicago's beloved Union Station Polar Express train ride is another victim of the U.S. labor shortage problem. But there are still suburban options for a little Christmas magic.

Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortion

Chicago police will not prosecute those from other states coming to Chicago for abortion services, even if illegal in their states. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening up states to restrict or ban abortions, Illinois has become a safe state for women in the Midwest seeking abortion services.

Read full story
40 comments
Brookfield, IL

Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for you

Tickets are on sale now for the ZooBrew held on Saturday, August 27, where beer lovers can sample approximately 80 different varieties from over 20 breweries. (CHICAGO) If you love the combination of trying new craft beers and hanging out at the zoo, now is the time to snag your tickets to Brookfield Zoo's annual ZooBrew.

Read full story
3 comments
Illinois State

Illinois tax holiday: Plan your back-to-school shopping during these 10 days in August

Illinois shoppers will save 5% on school supplies and clothing from August 5 to August 14. (CHICAGO) Summer is coming to a close, and it's time for parents to begin the back-to-school shopping routine once again. But this year, the skyrocketing high cost of inflation is likely to make parents cringe as they look over their kid's school supply lists.

Read full story
3 comments
Des Plaines, IL

Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

(CHICAGO) Last week, at a Speedway in suburban Chicago, someone became a billionaire overnight. Numbers 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67 were chosen, plus the gold Mega Ball 14, which rewarded one lucky prize winner with $1.337 billion, according to a news release.

Read full story
56 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy