Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the city

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Chicagoans hit back via Twitter to Republican candidate for Illinois governor, Darren Bailey’s latest attack on Chicago.

Pond at Chicago's Lincoln park Image by Mariostomazou/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) Insulting the city that makes up over 20% of a state's population may seem like a challenging path to running a campaign for governor.

The question is can a candidate for governor of Illinois win the state without Chicago's support?

Darren Bailey, Illinois gubernatorial candidate for the GOP, seems intent on finding this out.

Why did Bailey call Chicago a "hellhole"?

On Thursday, at the Illinois State Fair, Bailey told his audience that Chicago is a hellhole saying, "Our legislature is going soft on crime to the point they have made Chicago a hellhole, friends."

After criticism of his statement, Bailey tweeted the following in response to a tweet from Axios Chicago reporter Monica Eng.

"We will make Chicago and all of Illinois safe and affordable again. We love Illinois and we’re fighting for the working class people who have been abandoned by JB Pritzker and the democrat party. Change and reform are coming and help is on the way!!!"

Eng had tweeted,

"After @DarrenBaileyIL called Chicago a "hell hole" 2X today, @axios Chicago asked the gubernatorial candidate if he thinks most Chicagoans view their home as a hell hole. "Actually, I believe they do," he told me. "Because it's unsafe."

Chicago responds

It's not the first time that Bailey has used that particular turn of phrase regarding Chicago. Bailey also said it during a primary governor's debate on WGN in Chicago back in May.

Mayor Lightfoot responded to Bailey's recent jab against Chicago on Twitter by posting, "Chicago is no hellhole, but the Bailey campaign sure is a dumpster fire."

Block Club Chicago wrote an article stating, "This should work out well for him."

Chicago Deputy Mayor for Economic & Neighborhood Development, Samir Mayekar tweeted,

"Anyone calling #Chicago a “hellhole” may need a primer on how the metro area is 80% of the state’s economy & city has a construction pipeline of $20 BILLION with 100+ companies that moved or expanded here in 2022 creating 4,000+ jobs. Hell hath no fury like a scorned #Chicago."

The word "hellhole" trended on Twitter as Chicagoans posted beautiful images of Chicago with the hashtag #hellhole.

