Engage your senses as art turns into an immersive experience at the Chicago Color Factory

The interactive museum opened in the basement of the Willis Tower this June.

Gradient Remix by Liz West Image by Matt Haas

(CHICAGO) Art has turned immersive in Chicago at the Color Factory, located in the Willis Tower at 233 S. Wacker Dr.

What is the Color Factory?

It is a 25,000 square ft. interactive art museum that opened in Chicago in June 2022. The Chicago location is the third in the country, with other museums in New York and Houston.

Shades Of Chi-Town by Edra Soto and Akilah Townsend Image by Matt Haas

The highlight of the Chicago location is probably the giant green ball pit designed not just for kids but also for adults of any age. The green was inspired by Chicago's annual St. Patrick's Day tradition of dyeing the river.

Paint The Town Green Image by Matt Haas

The cafe continues the colorful fun with a color-changing iced beverage from Te'Amo and honeydew ice cream from Kurimu.

According to a press release, "Color Factory wants its visitors to experience artful wonder and to bring the joy and inhibition that they experience at the museum back into their everyday lives."

Color Factory Opening Party/WNBA Azura Stevens Image by Joe Underbakke

Tina Malhotra, CEO of Color Factory said in the release, "We love Chicago and are thrilled to be opening our biggest museum to date in the heart of the city. We’re excited to share and celebrate the diversity, culture, and traditions of Chicago through these dynamic installations created in partnership with amazing artists. We can’t wait for guests to see, taste, touch, hear, and smell color in a whole new way!”

Flavorama by Emilie Baltz Image by Matt Haas

Bright Noise by Yuri Suzuki Image by Matt Haas

For more information and to buy tickets online for the Chicago experience, go here.

