Chicago's Body Language Dance Series: Tickets available now for select dates in September

Witness a variety of musical genres and cultures performed by Chicago's best dancers at the Body Language Dance Series performing at the Chopin Theater in Wicker Park.

(CHICAGO) Coming to Chicago this September is an intimate and unique dance performance set in Wicker Park's historic Chopin Theatre.

Body Language, organized by Fever and curated by dance professional Benjamin Holliday Wardell, is a show presented in an intimate atmosphere with dancers so up close that the performance becomes an immersive experience. The audience will sit along a catwalk and witness culturally diverse and energetic dance performances just a few feet away.

According to an emailed press release, "Each show is a culturally enriching experience, highlighting the vibrancy and liveliness of performing arts traditions from as far as India and West Africa in Chicago. The performances all feature local artists from different backgrounds specializing in these genres of dance."

African Drum and Dance Performance

Enjoy an energetic show by the Ayodele Drum and Dance Company, in which they showcase dance traditions from West Africa.

Keeper of the Floor Live Dance Competition

This is an interactive experience where guests get to judge the dance battle where Chicago's best dancers compete for the prize. Chicago Dance Crash is known for its contemporary, breakdance, and hip-hop performances.

Indian Dance and Music

The Mandala South Asian Performing Arts highlights traditional Indian dances and music with cultural dances coming from all over India.

Hip Hop Dance Fusion

Redd's Angelz, a Chicago-based dance company, will perform hip hop dance fusion, a dynamic dance genre that began when street dance and funk were combined to create something new.

Drag Extravaganza

Award-winning talent from Chicago will delight the crowds with lip-syncing, dancing, and entertainment as they compete in a live pageant competition.

What are the details?

When: Select dates in September. See the Fever website for details and to buy tickets.

Where: Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division Street in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

Prices: Tickets begin at $22 and $24 for regular seating, but the front-row floor seats for $70 will provide guests with the most intimate experience.

Tickets are already beginning to sell out for the diverse and culturally rich dance shows, and the intimate setting only allows for under 200 seats per show.

