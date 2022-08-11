Dunkin' Donuts is starting pumpkin spice season a little early this year

If you're the type that thinks pumpkin spice season should last much longer, Dunkin' can help with that.

Pumpkin Spice Signature Iced Latte Dunkin' Donuts

(CHICAGO) It may be a hot summer day outside in Chicago, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be able to get a pumpkin spice latte if you want one.

Dunkin' Donuts announced their fall lineup of new menu items, including the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, and it will be available starting August 17.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Dunkin' Donuts

What's on the menu?

Old favorites and new items are being offered. Dunkin' announced the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, pumpkin bakery line-up, and Maple Sugar Bacon are returning.

And they've added two new exciting options, the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.

What to know about the new menu items

According to a Dunkin' press release:

The Blood Orange Dunkin' Refresher is served over ice and, "balances tart cranberry with bright blood orange flavor, along with subtle notes of fall spices, like ginger and cinnamon." The drink is available with a green tea or coconut milk base.

is served over ice and, "balances tart cranberry with bright blood orange flavor, along with subtle notes of fall spices, like ginger and cinnamon." The drink is available with a green tea or coconut milk base. The new Nutty Pumpkin Coffee is available hot or iced and "combines Dunkin’s Original Blend Iced Coffee with a delicious pumpkin spice swirl, hazelnut flavor shot, and cream for a reimagined take on classic pumpkin flavors."

What are the bakery items?

Pumpkin Muffin Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' will be serving Glazed Pumpkin cake donuts, Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, and Pumpkin Muffins.

Maple Bacon Sugar Sandwich Dunkin' Donuts

And finally, maple bacon is also back and is featured in the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich and the Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon.

