Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortion

Chicago police will not prosecute those from other states coming to Chicago for abortion services, even if illegal in their states.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening up states to restrict or ban abortions, Illinois has become a safe state for women in the Midwest seeking abortion services.

According to CBS News Chicago, Planned Parenthood of Illinois says that women have been coming to Illinois clinics for health care services from Wisconsin, Ohio, Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky, and Texas.

And now, with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signing a bill on Friday that would ban most abortions across the state, Illinois Planned Parenthood clinics are about to get even busier.

Chicago remains a safe haven

On Saturday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted that Chicago will remain a safe haven for women in need of reproductive care.

"To the women of Indiana: Chicago’s doors are open. We unequivocally respect you and your health care decisions. Chicago will continue to remain a safe haven for those seeking reproductive care — you have my word."

Lightfoot signs executive order

Chicago police will not prosecute women seeking abortions in the city. On July 28, Lightfoot joined Planned Parenthood to announce the executive order protecting anyone seeking reproductive care in Chicago.

According to the press release, "Through this Executive Order, I am taking yet another step to help to safeguard all those who come to our city for reproductive healthcare," said Mayor Lightfoot. "I am proud of the continued collaboration between Planned Parenthood, the Chicago Department of Public Health, members of City Council and other City departments, who are working tirelessly to ensure that everyone in Chicago is able to receive the care they need and maintain control over their bodies."

Tonya Tucker, Chief Financial Officer, Planned Parenthood of Illinois stated, “Despite what is happening in states around Illinois, abortion is still safe and legal in our state and in Chicago. Everyone in Illinois, whether they are a resident or not, has a fundamental right to the full range of reproductive health care, including abortion."

For information on reproductive healthcare in the city, you can go to Chicago.gov/abortioncare.

Biden's federal executive order

It's not just individual cities and states that are passing laws to protect reproductive services. President Joe Biden has announced a federal executive order protecting access to reproductive care services.

