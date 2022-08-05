Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for you

Tickets are on sale now for the ZooBrew held on Saturday, August 27, where beer lovers can sample approximately 80 different varieties from over 20 breweries.
(CHICAGO) If you love the combination of trying new craft beers and hanging out at the zoo, now is the time to snag your tickets to Brookfield Zoo's annual ZooBrew.
This adult-only event will give beer connoisseurs (and novices) the chance to sip on a variety of ales, lagers, stouts, seltzers, ciders, and hard lemonades as they take in nature and visit zoo animals.
Choose from three tasting sessions
Tickets are on sale now on the zoo's website. Zoo members get a $5 discount.
- The half session is from noon to 2 PM. Tickets are $40.
- The full session is from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Tickets are $60.
- The VIP session is from 2:30 to 7:30 PM. Tickets are $95.
Designated drivers get unlimited soda
The Pace bus and Metra make it easy to get to the zoo on public transportation. However, if you are driving, remember to bring your designated driver to the ZooBrew.
Designated driver tickets are available at a reduced price for each session and include unlimited soft drinks.
What do tickets include?
Tickets will get you all-day admission, parking, and a commemorative ZooBrew pint glass. VIP guests get even more perks, including visits with animal ambassadors and exclusive samplings of select beers and food.
The tasting takes place in the zoo's pavilion, but guests are free to walk around the zoo and see the animals and other attractions during regular zoo hours. However, if you're at the event after the zoo closes at 6 PM, you will need to remain in the pavilion.
Note: don't bring the kids to this event. Only those 21 and older will be allowed in the event area.
List of participating breweries
According to the website, guests will be able to sample beers from the following breweries:
- Pollyanna Brewing Company
- 2 Fools Cider
- Art History Brewing
- Blue Moon
- Buffalo Creek Brewing
- Cayman Jack
- Corona
- Dogfish Head
- Guinness
- Hop Valley
- Leinenkugel's
- Lone River
- Maplewood Brewery & Distilling
- Noon Whistle Brewing
- PRESS Premium Seltzer
- Revolution Brewing
- Right Bee Cider
- Rock Bottom Brewery
- Sam Adams
- Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
- Smirnoff
- White Claw
Learn more and make reservations here.
To get NewBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)
Comments / 3