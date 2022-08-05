Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for you

Tickets are on sale now for the ZooBrew held on Saturday, August 27, where beer lovers can sample approximately 80 different varieties from over 20 breweries.

Image courtesy of CZS-Brookfield Zoo

(CHICAGO) If you love the combination of trying new craft beers and hanging out at the zoo, now is the time to snag your tickets to Brookfield Zoo's annual ZooBrew.

This adult-only event will give beer connoisseurs (and novices) the chance to sip on a variety of ales, lagers, stouts, seltzers, ciders, and hard lemonades as they take in nature and visit zoo animals.

Choose from three tasting sessions

Tickets are on sale now on the zoo's website. Zoo members get a $5 discount.

The half session is from noon to 2 PM. Tickets are $40.

The full session is from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Tickets are $60.

The VIP session is from 2:30 to 7:30 PM. Tickets are $95.

Designated drivers get unlimited soda

The Pace bus and Metra make it easy to get to the zoo on public transportation. However, if you are driving, remember to bring your designated driver to the ZooBrew.

Designated driver tickets are available at a reduced price for each session and include unlimited soft drinks.

What do tickets include?

Tickets will get you all-day admission, parking, and a commemorative ZooBrew pint glass. VIP guests get even more perks, including visits with animal ambassadors and exclusive samplings of select beers and food.

The tasting takes place in the zoo's pavilion, but guests are free to walk around the zoo and see the animals and other attractions during regular zoo hours. However, if you're at the event after the zoo closes at 6 PM, you will need to remain in the pavilion.

Note: don't bring the kids to this event. Only those 21 and older will be allowed in the event area.

Image courtesy of CZS-Brookfield Zoo

List of participating breweries

According to the website, guests will be able to sample beers from the following breweries:

Pollyanna Brewing Company

2 Fools Cider

Art History Brewing

Blue Moon

Buffalo Creek Brewing

Cayman Jack

Corona

Dogfish Head

Guinness

Hop Valley

Leinenkugel's

Lone River

Maplewood Brewery & Distilling

Noon Whistle Brewing

PRESS Premium Seltzer

Revolution Brewing

Right Bee Cider

Rock Bottom Brewery

Sam Adams

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Smirnoff

White Claw

Learn more and make reservations here.

Image courtesy of CZS-Brookfield Zoo

