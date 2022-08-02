Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot

Would you reveal your name if you won?

(CHICAGO) Last week, at a Speedway in suburban Chicago, someone became a billionaire overnight. Numbers 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67 were chosen, plus the gold Mega Ball 14, which rewarded one lucky prize winner with $1.337 billion, according to a news release.

The ticket was sold at a Speedway on Touhy Ave. in Des Plaines, a suburb about 17 miles northwest of downtown Chicago.

Friday was a big night for Illinois, as another winning ticket ($1 million) was sold at SRB Food Mart in Berkely, Illinois, according to CBS News Chicago.

“Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot,” says Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, in a news release. “We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history. We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!”

The Speedway in Des Plaines will receive a cash bonus of $500,000.

We still don't know the name of the Des Plaines lottery winner

The winner has not revealed themselves yet. Indeed, we may never know who won the second largest Mega Millions jackpot.

That isn't usually how it works. But in Illinois, winners can choose to remain anonymous.

According to the Illinois lottery website, "If your prize is $250,000 or greater, you may request to keep your name and municipality of residence confidential by indicating that choice on the Illinois Lottery Winner Claim Form."

Most states don't let lottery winners remain anonymous

The North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries, a nonprofit trade association states on its website, "State and provincial lawmakers want the public to know that the lottery is honestly run and so require that at a minimum the name of the winner and their city of residence be made public. This way the public can be reassured that the prize really was paid out to a real person."

What to do if you are lucky enough to win big?

According to the NY Times, the first thing to do if you win a large prize is consult a reputable lawyer, financial adviser, or accountant.

Good tax advice will be your first concern, as the federal government will take 24% in taxes off the top, and state taxes will come after that. Additionally, the winner will be sent to the highest federal income tax bracket, currently at 37%.

