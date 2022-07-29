Chicago, IL

What are the 10 best diners in Chicago according to Yelp?

Jennifer Geer

Whether your craving is for an omelet, a Reuben sandwich, or maybe some fluffy pancakes, Yelp has you covered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwiIn_0gw4NADh00
Image by Kzenon/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) Chicago may be known internationally for its diverse restaurant scene with its trendy new spots and fine dining, but what if all you really want is a greasy cheeseburger, fries, and a milkshake?

According to a list from Yelp, these ten diners are the best Chicago has to offer when you're looking for some basic American fare.

1: Cozy Corner Restaurant & Pancake House

Location: 2294 N. Milwaukee Ave.

This Logan Square casual dining restaurant hits the spot for traditional American food. Reviewers on Yelp recommend the Nutella crepes and the fluffy pancakes.

2: Breakfast House

Location: 1800 W. Grand Ave.

As the name says, at the Breakfast House you can get breakfast all day. Some of their signature dishes include Chorizo Hash, Corn Meal Cake, and an Egg White Frittata.

3: Dove's Luncheonette

Location: 1545 N. Damen Ave.

This Mexican-inspired restaurant in Wicker Park offers old-fashioned counter seating and menu items such as burnt ends hash, chicken fried chicken, and Pepino salad.

4: Ed Debevic's

Location: 159 E. Ohio St.

This tourist favorite is known for milkshakes, greasy burgers, 50's style, and snarky waiters. Don't expect a quiet meal at Ed Debevic's, as the colorful waitstaff is known to occasionally drop their trays and dance on the counters.

5: Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe

Location: 130 E. Randolph St.

Across the street from Millenium Park, this is a great place to take out-of-town guests. According to the website, the Wildberry Cafe only uses, "fresh, seasonal ingredients that deliver the most delicious flavors and robust goodness."

6: Diner Grill

Location: 1635 W. Irving Park Road

The extensive menu offers breakfast and lunch, from breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, and skillets to Cuban sandwiches, burgers, and pulled pork.

7: Stella's Diner

Location: 3042 N. Broadway St.

A true old-fashion diner, Stella's has been around since 1962. Yelp reviewers love the milkshakes, Reuben sandwich, and the fact that you can get breakfast until 8 PM.

8: Uncle Mike's Place

Location: 1700 W. Grand Ave.

Uncle Mike's Place is "the home of Chicago's most famous Filipino Breakfast." The Filipino breakfast choices include Longanisa, Tocino, and Bangus.

9: Janik's Cafe

Location: 2011 W. Division St.

Janik's Cafe in Wicker Park offers traditional American and Mexican breakfast and lunch items.

10: Palace Grill

Location: 1408 W. Madison St.

This classic American diner is located near the United Center and is open for Blackhawks and Bulls home game nights. They offer breakfast food or items such as meatloaf and macaroni and cheese.

