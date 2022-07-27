After 40 years, Klondike calls it quits on the Choco Taco

Say goodbye to the taco-shaped vanilla ice cream treat. Choco Tacos are officially discontinued.

If you love Klondike Choco Tacos, you will surely be disappointed by the news that the taco-shaped frozen treat will no longer be made.

Why is Klondike canceling the Choco Taco?

According to a Twitter post from Klondike, "unfortunately, the Choco Taco has been discontinued in both 1ct and 4ct packs. Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide."

A nostalgic ice cream treat

An article from Eater, which did a deep dive into Klondike's Choco Taco history, said the frozen taco is "the most beloved and innovative of all the American ice cream 'novelties.' Its acolytes are legion."

According to Klondike's website, "We know this may be very disappointing. We hope you’ll try our other delicious frozen treats, including Klondike Cones, Shakes, Sandwiches, and of course, our signature Bar available nationwide."

No more Choco Taco

A look at Twitter comments shows many users lamenting the loss of the ice cream treat.

Will the outraged response to the decision to cancel the ice cream treat change Klondike's mind? Could this all be a marketing scheme to generate interest around the Choco Taco? Fans of the Choco Taco can only hope.

For now, time will tell if the beloved frozen treat will one day make a comeback.

