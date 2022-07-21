Michael Jordan's game-day jersey worn in the 1997 playoffs could sell for $1 million

The sports memorabilia business is booming as formerly worn items and trading cards sell for top dollars.

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls in game action in a regular season game. Image by ProShooter/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) On May 24, 1997, the Chicago Bulls went up against the Miami Heat in game three of the conference finals for the NBA championship.

The final score was 98 to 74, and Michael Jordan scored 34 of those 98 points.

The Bulls were on their way to winning their conference and continued on to beat the Utah Jazz in the finals and received their 5th NBA title.

Jordan's game-day jersey for sale

Now the jersey that Jordan wore that night against Miami is up for auction at www.infiniteauctions.com. The auction goes until Saturday, July 23, 9 PM Central Time.

Some of the earnings will go to help charities in Chicago. The press release states, "a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Lincoln Park Community Services of Chicago who empowers individuals facing homelessness and poverty to secure stable housing and make sustainable life changes."

Marshall Perkins, CEO at Infinite Auctions, said in a statement, "this is a rare opportunity to own one of the finest Michael Jordan Bulls relics of all time, and simultaneously help the city that is home to so many Chicago Bulls fans."

The autographed Bulls' red road jersey came from the Chicago Bulls charity organization and is photo-matched to the game.

Another top item for sale at the auction is Kobe Bryant's sneakers from the 1998 NBA All-Star game.

What has other Jordan memorabilia gone for?

In 2021, Jordan's game-day North Carolina jersey sold for $1.38 million, up from its original price of $63,500 in 1999.

But the highest any Jordan memorabilia has fetched so far was a pair of his 1984 Nike Air Ships that sold for $1.472 million at Sotheby's. They were the first pair of sneakers to bring in over $1 million in an auction.

Sports memorabilia items are selling for sky-high prices

According to an article from ESPN in 2021, the sports memorabilia business has been booming for the past couple of years.

Some recently sold items include:

$5.64 million for Babe Ruth's New York Yankees jersey worn from 1928 to 1930.

$5.2 million for Mickey Mantle's 1952 mint condition Topps baseball card.

$3.75 million for Wayne Gretzky O-Pee-Chee PSA 10 rookie card.

