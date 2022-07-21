Chicago, IL

Michael Jordan's game-day jersey worn in the 1997 playoffs could sell for $1 million

Jennifer Geer

The sports memorabilia business is booming as formerly worn items and trading cards sell for top dollars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AY3Y8_0gnZORwM00
Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls in game action in a regular season game.Image by ProShooter/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) On May 24, 1997, the Chicago Bulls went up against the Miami Heat in game three of the conference finals for the NBA championship.

The final score was 98 to 74, and Michael Jordan scored 34 of those 98 points.

The Bulls were on their way to winning their conference and continued on to beat the Utah Jazz in the finals and received their 5th NBA title.

Jordan's game-day jersey for sale

Now the jersey that Jordan wore that night against Miami is up for auction at www.infiniteauctions.com. The auction goes until Saturday, July 23, 9 PM Central Time.

Some of the earnings will go to help charities in Chicago. The press release states, "a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Lincoln Park Community Services of Chicago who empowers individuals facing homelessness and poverty to secure stable housing and make sustainable life changes."

Marshall Perkins, CEO at Infinite Auctions, said in a statement, "this is a rare opportunity to own one of the finest Michael Jordan Bulls relics of all time, and simultaneously help the city that is home to so many Chicago Bulls fans."

The autographed Bulls' red road jersey came from the Chicago Bulls charity organization and is photo-matched to the game.

Another top item for sale at the auction is Kobe Bryant's sneakers from the 1998 NBA All-Star game.

What has other Jordan memorabilia gone for?

In 2021, Jordan's game-day North Carolina jersey sold for $1.38 million, up from its original price of $63,500 in 1999.

But the highest any Jordan memorabilia has fetched so far was a pair of his 1984 Nike Air Ships that sold for $1.472 million at Sotheby's. They were the first pair of sneakers to bring in over $1 million in an auction.

Sports memorabilia items are selling for sky-high prices

According to an article from ESPN in 2021, the sports memorabilia business has been booming for the past couple of years.

Some recently sold items include:

  • $5.64 million for Babe Ruth's New York Yankees jersey worn from 1928 to 1930.
  • $5.2 million for Mickey Mantle's 1952 mint condition Topps baseball card.
  • $3.75 million for Wayne Gretzky O-Pee-Chee PSA 10 rookie card.

To get NewBreak stories delivered for FREE on your phone, download the NewsBreak App. If you use my link, I get a small commission (at no cost to you.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Michael Jordan# Sports# Lifestyle# Chicago Bulls# Basketball

Comments / 1

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
9860 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

Day trip Chicago: Head to Indiana this summer and relax at the beach

Less than an hour's drive from Chicago, you can escape the city and chill out on a sandy beach. Pathway to Kemil Beach on a beautiful late summer morning. Indiana Dunes National Park, IndianaImage by crazy.daisy/Depositphotos.com.

Read full story
1 comments

10,000 square foot Toys “R” Us to open in State Street Macy's in time for the holidays

Toys “R” Us is coming back, and the toy stores will be in a Macy's near you starting this fall. (CHICAGO) In 2018, Toys “R” Us declared bankruptcy and closed its stores all over the country. There didn't seem to be much chance for the well-loved and nostalgic-to-many, toy store to make a comeback.

Read full story
9 comments
Chicago, IL

Off the beaten path in Chicago: From rats to ugly buildings, these tours show you another side

Tours with Mike provide visitors and locals with unique views of the city. (CHICAGO) A native of Kansas, when I moved to the Chicago area in my 20s and began working downtown, I remember being shocked when a coworker showed me the underground Pedway. I had complained about the bitter cold and biting wind off the lake, so she showed me her trick to staying warm on her walk into the office in the dead of a Chicago winter.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Stimulus checks 2022: Illinois one of 14 US states sending tax refunds to residents

Who is eligible, how much will you get, and when will the checks be dispersed?. (CHICAGO) There isn't much chance of federal stimulus checks coming back this year. However, 14 states, including Illinois, plan on giving back a portion of taxpayer money to their residents.

Read full story
46 comments
Chicago, IL

Carbon credits and tax refunds: What savings can you expect on your ComEd bills?

Carbon credits began lowering bills in June, and tax refunds will start in January. (CHICAGO) It's unusual to see credits on your utility bills. But that is what northern Illinois customers began seeing, in June, on their ComEd electric bills.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Potbelly's Gyro Flat Sandwich is back for the summer: Get it while you can

The toasted sandwich is filled with lamb and beef gyro meat, topped with tzatziki sauce, feta, onion, and tomato on flatbread. Photo by t3xt, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

What is the dark secret lurking under Chicago's picturesque Lincoln Park?

The Couch Tomb is a reminder that Lincoln Park was once a cemetery. Couch Mausoleum Lincoln ParkJmp2web, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) I took a stroll through Lincoln Park recently. It was a perfect summer day. Clear skies, but not too hot, thanks to the cool breeze blowing in from the lake. Crowds of people were milling around. A wedding party was having their pictures taken in front of the backdrop of the Chicago skyline.

Read full story
10 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago families can take advantage this summer of the library's free Kids Museum Passport

Forget inflation and take the kids to Chicago's most popular museums for free. Here is how. (CHICAGO) Consumer spending is on the decline, and all signs point to a recession headed our way. But still, it's summer, kids are home from school, and families want to make the best of things.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Why this stunning castle in the Chicago suburbs should be on your summer bucket list

The impressive Hindu temple, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir of Chicago, is open daily for visitors. BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha/(CC BY-SA 3.0)/via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Although Chicago is a city known for its architecture, visitors may not expect to see a palace made of Turkish limestone and Italian marble sitting in the northwestern suburbs.

Read full story
34 comments
Chicago, IL

Willie Wilson plans 5th Chicago gas giveaway for July 9th: Here are the details

Chicago mayoral candidate, Willie Wilson, announced a preliminary list of participating gas stations on Facebook for his latest giveaway. (Update, July 7, 2022: Scroll down for the updated list from Wilson's Facebook page of gas stations giving out free gas on July 9th.)

Read full story
30 comments
Chicago, IL

Can you ditch your devices and head outdoors for a day? July 9 is Unplug Illinois Day

What is Unplug Day, and will you take the challenge?. (CHICAGO) Can you set aside your smartphones and devices for an entire day? Do you even want to try?. If you're hesitant about it, which many people probably are, try thinking about it this way. Imagine a day with no texts, emails, or calls. Just you in the outdoors, either alone or with friends or family, enjoying nature with no distractions.

Read full story
4 comments
Brookfield, IL

Check out these cute pics of animals at Brookfield Zoo celebrating the 4th of July

Several animals at the zoo received Fourth of July-themed special treats in celebration of Independence Day. Allie, the bottlenose dolphin enjoys an enrichment treat.photo by Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo.

Read full story
2 comments

Beat the heat with Wendy's new Strawberry Frosty: It's only here for the summer

Say goodbye to vanilla this summer as Wendy's replaces its usual Vanilla Frosty with a refreshing strawberry flavor for a limited time. Wendy's has been making Frosties for over 50 years without too much tampering with the flavors.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Fourth of July celebrations: Are fireworks and sparklers illegal in Chicago?

Fireworks are banned statewide in Illinois. Novelty items may be allowed depending on where you live. (CHICAGO) I've been hearing fireworks going off around my suburban neighborhood for the past week. But officials prefer that the public leave the fireworks celebrations to the professionals.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Are flushable wipes really flushable? Wipes labeling law in effect July 1 in Illinois

Careful before you flush that wipe. New Illinois law aims to add a conspicuous "do not flush" label to wipes. (CHICAGO) A 210-foot-long mass of oil, fat, and wet wipes was found clogging a sewer in a small town in England in 2019. The "fatberg" took eight weeks to remove.

Read full story
25 comments
Chicago, IL

What to do in Chicago this summer? Head to the suburbs to visit this gem of a museum

The Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art in Oak Brook is a one-of-a-kind museum showcasing an enchanting assortment of gemstones, carvings, fossils, and other treasures. (CHICAGO) If you'd like to beat the heat on a hot summer day and check out something a little off the beaten path, you can find something for everyone at the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art.

Read full story
21 comments
Chicago, IL

Does Copi sound tastier to you than Asian carp?

Would you eat an Asian carp for dinner if it had a more appetizing name?. (CHICAGO) The invasive Asian carp has a bit of an image problem. When you hear the word "carp," the first thing you think of is probably not a delectable and healthy fish dinner.

Read full story
24 comments
Chicago, IL

Illinois' richest man and Chicago's leading philanthropist is relocating to Miami

Billionaire Ken Griffin announced Thursday he is moving his family, his Citadel hedge fund, and his trading firm, Citadel Securities to Miami. Kenneth C. Griffin, Citadel Enterprise Americas LLCPhoto by Paul Elledge, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
51 comments
Chicago, IL

With 5th highest gas tax in the nation, Illinois freezes tax hike until next year

President Biden proposes a federal tax holiday as Illinois' gas tax freeze starts July 1. (CHICAGO) At 39.2 cents per gallon, Illinois has the fifth-highest gas tax in the nation, according to data from the IGEN tax software company. IGEN released a report which breaks down the tax Americans pay on gas by state.

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy