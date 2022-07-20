10,000 square foot Toys “R” Us to open in State Street Macy's in time for the holidays

Toys “R” Us is coming back, and the toy stores will be in a Macy's near you starting this fall

(CHICAGO) In 2018, Toys “R” Us declared bankruptcy and closed its stores all over the country. There didn't seem to be much chance for the well-loved and nostalgic-to-many, toy store to make a comeback.

But thanks to a partnership with Macy's, Toys "R" Us is back in business. Kids will once again be able to head to a brick-and-mortar store and stroll through aisles and aisles of overwhelming amounts of toys.

According to the press release, “Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys “R” Us experience to life in our stores,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer.

"We hope Toys ”R” Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together. The customer response to our partnership with Toys “R” Us has been incredible, and our toy business has seen tremendous growth.”

Macy's on State Street will get a flagship store

A limited number of cities, including downtown Chicago, will get a flagship 10,000-square-foot Toys "R" Us store. (This is plenty of space to drive those kid-sized motorized cars around the store.)

A Toys "R" Us store will be in every Macy's

By October 15th, every Macy's in America will get a 1,000-square-foot toy store filled with "playful colored fixtures as well as hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toy assortments."

The stores may increase their footprints from 300 square feet to 1,000 square feet during the holidays. The flagship locations will be 10,000 square feet, and are planned for the following cities:

State Street, Chicago

Lenox Square, Atlanta

Ala Moana, Honolulu

Memorial City, Houston

South Coast Plaza, LA

Aventura, Miami

Dadeland, Miami

Herald Square, NYC

Roosevelt Field, NYC

Union Square, San Francisco

Valley Fair, San Jose

Toys "R" Us products are available online through Macy's

Starting last August, Macy's began selling Toys "R" Us products through their online store. Highly successful, the toy sales were 15 times higher for Macy's than their usual toy sales.

Macy's has been competing with competition from retailers such as Target and Walmart, though recently reporting its sales have recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Although 2022 is expected to be a "transitional" year, partly due to high levels of inflation.

