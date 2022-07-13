Potbelly's Gyro Flat Sandwich is back for the summer: Get it while you can

The toasted sandwich is filled with lamb and beef gyro meat, topped with tzatziki sauce, feta, onion, and tomato on flatbread.

(CHICAGO) It's a bold move for the Chicago-based sandwich chain to add a local favorite to its menu, the gyro sandwich, an item that is easily found at any neighborhood hotdog stand.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop recently announced they have added the Gyro Flat to their menu for the summer.

"Potbelly is committed to delivering the highest quality, craveable sandwiches that satisfy any consumer palette. We are excited to keep the good vibes going this summer with the return of this fan favorite," said David Daniels, CMO of Potbelly, in a press release. "This delicious sandwich is a slight twist on the classic Gyro and yet another great addition to our stellar lineup of hot, oven-toasted sandwiches."

What is in the Potbelly Gyro Flat?

According to the release, "The flavorful sandwich is filled with lamb and beef gyro meat, topped with tangy tzatziki sauce, crumbled feta, and fresh onion and tomato on flatbread – always served the Potbelly way, toasted at 500 degrees."

How long will the sandwich be available?

It's not here for long. The release stated the Gyro Flat will be here "for a limited time during the summer season."

The Gyro Flat isn't new

Potbelly introduced the Gyro Flat for a limited time back in 2018.

How does it compare to a gyro from a local Chicago shop?

Dennis Lee, from the Takeout, did a side-by-side comparison of a Potbelly Gyro Flat versus a gyro sandwich from his local mom-and-pop hotdog stand. His verdict was, "All the elements of the mom-and-pop gyro had a much bigger flavor, from the meat to the veggies and the tzatziki. Not only that, but it was significantly cheaper."

However, Instagram users have more positive things to say about the Potbelly Gyro Flat with some of the following comments on a recent post:

"It’s like taking a bite of Greece."

"Wow, that’s amazing."

"Hoping this is still around next week when I’m near a Potbelly."

How to get free stuff from Potbelly

If you'd like to try the Gyro Flat for yourself, or any other Potbelly sandwich, sign up for their rewards program to get coupons and other deals. Currently, you can earn a free sandwich after your first order.

