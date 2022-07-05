Check out these cute pics of animals at Brookfield Zoo celebrating the 4th of July

Several animals at the zoo received Fourth of July-themed special treats in celebration of Independence Day.

Allie, the bottlenose dolphin enjoys an enrichment treat. photo by Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

(CHICAGO) Floating flags made of sugar-free gelatin, patriotic-colored ice blocks, and ice cakes filled with veggies and fish were some of the treats Brookfield Zoo animal care specialists made for the animals this Fourth of July.

Owen and Josie, two of the California sea lions were presented with sugar-free gelatin and ice cakes. In these pics, they seem to be enjoying their "Happy 4th of July" cakes.

Owen the sea lion photo by Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

Josie the sea lion photo by Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

The zoo's grey seals also seemed to have fun exploring their "Happy 4th of July" cakes. Here are Celia and Kiinaq checking out their red, white, and blue icy treats.

Celia the grey seal photo by Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

Kiinaq the grey seal photo by Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

The bottlenose dolphins were given a floating flag made of sugar-free gelatin. Pictured here is Noelani, an 18-year-old bottlenose resting her head on her icy enrichment treat.

Noelani the dolphin photo by Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

Not pictured were the zoo's two brown bears, Axhi and Jim, with their patriotic-colored ice blocks filled with carrots, sweet potatoes, bones, apples, and blueberries. And the North American river otters were given ice blocks filled with fresh water smelt frozen inside.

Why do zoos provide enrichment for animals?

According to the zoo website, "Providing enrichment to our animals is an excellent way to provide opportunities for them to engage in species-typical behavior, such as foraging or exploring."

And according to the Wild Welfare Organization, "Providing enrichment can enhance the zoo environment for an animal, encouraging them to explore and interact with their surroundings. Enrichment also enhances the visitor experience as the animals show more natural behaviors and are much more active."

Details on visiting Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo, located 14 miles west of downtown Chicago, is a 235-acre park with over 2,400 animals and 400 different species.

The zoo is open daily from 9:30 AM to 6 PM. Tickets can be purchased in advance online.

New seal pup at Pinniped Point

While you're there, be sure to stop by Pinniped Point to see the new seal pup, Fisher.

Fisher was born at Lincoln Park Zoo, but transferred to Brookfield Zoo when, according to a press release, his mother did not "display appropriate maternal instincts." He now lives happily with two 2-year-old females, Celia and Peanut.

