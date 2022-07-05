Brookfield, IL

Check out these cute pics of animals at Brookfield Zoo celebrating the 4th of July

Jennifer Geer

Several animals at the zoo received Fourth of July-themed special treats in celebration of Independence Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGDt3_0gVBK8dM00
Allie, the bottlenose dolphin enjoys an enrichment treat.photo by Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

(CHICAGO) Floating flags made of sugar-free gelatin, patriotic-colored ice blocks, and ice cakes filled with veggies and fish were some of the treats Brookfield Zoo animal care specialists made for the animals this Fourth of July.

Owen and Josie, two of the California sea lions were presented with sugar-free gelatin and ice cakes. In these pics, they seem to be enjoying their "Happy 4th of July" cakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GKPFj_0gVBK8dM00
Owen the sea lionphoto by Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MiIZE_0gVBK8dM00
Josie the sea lionphoto by Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

The zoo's grey seals also seemed to have fun exploring their "Happy 4th of July" cakes. Here are Celia and Kiinaq checking out their red, white, and blue icy treats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KctnU_0gVBK8dM00
Celia the grey sealphoto by Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZDffS_0gVBK8dM00
Kiinaq the grey sealphoto by Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

The bottlenose dolphins were given a floating flag made of sugar-free gelatin. Pictured here is Noelani, an 18-year-old bottlenose resting her head on her icy enrichment treat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYlK1_0gVBK8dM00
Noelani the dolphinphoto by Cathy Bazzoni/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

Not pictured were the zoo's two brown bears, Axhi and Jim, with their patriotic-colored ice blocks filled with carrots, sweet potatoes, bones, apples, and blueberries. And the North American river otters were given ice blocks filled with fresh water smelt frozen inside.

Why do zoos provide enrichment for animals?

According to the zoo website, "Providing enrichment to our animals is an excellent way to provide opportunities for them to engage in species-typical behavior, such as foraging or exploring."

And according to the Wild Welfare Organization, "Providing enrichment can enhance the zoo environment for an animal, encouraging them to explore and interact with their surroundings. Enrichment also enhances the visitor experience as the animals show more natural behaviors and are much more active."

Details on visiting Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo, located 14 miles west of downtown Chicago, is a 235-acre park with over 2,400 animals and 400 different species.

The zoo is open daily from 9:30 AM to 6 PM. Tickets can be purchased in advance online.

New seal pup at Pinniped Point

While you're there, be sure to stop by Pinniped Point to see the new seal pup, Fisher.

Fisher was born at Lincoln Park Zoo, but transferred to Brookfield Zoo when, according to a press release, his mother did not "display appropriate maternal instincts." He now lives happily with two 2-year-old females, Celia and Peanut.

******

How about getting NewsBreak stories delivered directly to your phone? Download the NewsBreak App here. (Full disclosure: I get a small commission if you click my referral links.) This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your unique content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Entertainment# Lifestyle# Things to do# Brookfield Zoo# Animals

Comments / 2

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
9341 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

Chicago families can take advantage this summer of the library's free Kids Museum Passport

Forget inflation and take the kids to Chicago's most popular museums for free. Here is how. (CHICAGO) Consumer spending is on the decline, and all signs point to a recession headed our way. But still, it's summer, kids are home from school, and families want to make the best of things.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Willie Wilson plans 5th Chicago gas giveaway for July 9th: Here are the details

Chicago mayoral candidate, Willie Wilson, announced a preliminary list of participating gas stations on Facebook for his latest giveaway. (Update, July 7, 2022: Scroll down for the updated list from Wilson's Facebook page of gas stations giving out free gas on July 9th.)

Read full story
26 comments
Chicago, IL

Can you ditch your devices and head outdoors for a day? July 9 is Unplug Illinois Day

What is Unplug Day, and will you take the challenge?. (CHICAGO) Can you set aside your smartphones and devices for an entire day? Do you even want to try?. If you're hesitant about it, which many people probably are, try thinking about it this way. Imagine a day with no texts, emails, or calls. Just you in the outdoors, either alone or with friends or family, enjoying nature with no distractions.

Read full story
4 comments

Beat the heat with Wendy's new Strawberry Frosty: It's only here for the summer

Say goodbye to vanilla this summer as Wendy's replaces its usual Vanilla Frosty with a refreshing strawberry flavor for a limited time. Wendy's has been making Frosties for over 50 years without too much tampering with the flavors.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Fourth of July celebrations: Are fireworks and sparklers illegal in Chicago?

Fireworks are banned statewide in Illinois. Novelty items may be allowed depending on where you live. (CHICAGO) I've been hearing fireworks going off around my suburban neighborhood for the past week. But officials prefer that the public leave the fireworks celebrations to the professionals.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Are flushable wipes really flushable? Wipes labeling law in effect July 1 in Illinois

Careful before you flush that wipe. New Illinois law aims to add a conspicuous "do not flush" label to wipes. (CHICAGO) A 210-foot-long mass of oil, fat, and wet wipes was found clogging a sewer in a small town in England in 2019. The "fatberg" took eight weeks to remove.

Read full story
21 comments
Chicago, IL

What to do in Chicago this summer? Head to the suburbs to visit this gem of a museum

The Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art in Oak Brook is a one-of-a-kind museum showcasing an enchanting assortment of gemstones, carvings, fossils, and other treasures. (CHICAGO) If you'd like to beat the heat on a hot summer day and check out something a little off the beaten path, you can find something for everyone at the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art.

Read full story
21 comments
Chicago, IL

Does Copi sound tastier to you than Asian carp?

Would you eat an Asian carp for dinner if it had a more appetizing name?. (CHICAGO) The invasive Asian carp has a bit of an image problem. When you hear the word "carp," the first thing you think of is probably not a delectable and healthy fish dinner.

Read full story
21 comments
Chicago, IL

Illinois' richest man and Chicago's leading philanthropist is relocating to Miami

Billionaire Ken Griffin announced Thursday he is moving his family, his Citadel hedge fund, and his trading firm, Citadel Securities to Miami. Kenneth C. Griffin, Citadel Enterprise Americas LLCPhoto by Paul Elledge, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
47 comments
Chicago, IL

With 5th highest gas tax in the nation, Illinois freezes tax hike until next year

President Biden proposes a federal tax holiday as Illinois' gas tax freeze starts July 1. (CHICAGO) At 39.2 cents per gallon, Illinois has the fifth-highest gas tax in the nation, according to data from the IGEN tax software company. IGEN released a report which breaks down the tax Americans pay on gas by state.

Read full story
32 comments
Chicago, IL

Summer fun: A list of free days at the best museums in Chicago

Get out of the heat and step inside a Chicago museum this summer. And save some money while you're at it. (CHICAGO) Chicago is full of outstanding museums, but visiting one comes at a cost. When you add up admissions, parking, and a stop at the gift shop, it can get pricey to pay a visit to a museum.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Where is Kierra Coles? Chicago Police release a new video on the missing postal worker

She's been missing since 2018. A new video released by the Chicago Police Department reveals a "person of interest" in her case. Kierra ColesNational Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Read full story
38 comments

Get a free Sprite from McDonald's to celebrate first day of summer on Tuesday, June 21

Does McDonald's fountain soda really taste better? Grab a free one, and decide for yourself. McDonald's would like to know what the first taste of Sprite sounds like to you. They're offering a free Sprite to customers and hoping they describe it on social media.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Will public pools open this summer in Chicago?

Chicago Park District increases lifeguard sign-on bonus to $600 amid nationwide shortage, but city pools aren't set to open until July 5. (CHICAGO) There is nothing like a refreshing swim to cool you down on a hot day. However, in Chicago, most park district pools have remained closed so far this summer.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Would you believe Portillo's Hot Dogs is the most popular restaurant in Chicago?

A new list from Bid-On-Equipment ranking the top restaurants in major cities found this hot dog chain is where Chicagoans are heading the most when they want to eat out. (CHICAGO) Chicago may be home to a culturally rich global food scene where you can find fares such as pan dulce from Mexico, flaming saganaki from Greece, and dim sum from China.

Read full story
44 comments
Plainfield, IL

Grab a specialty cold brew at Krema Coffee House in Plainfield and support the LGBTQIA+ community

For Pride Month this June, Krema Coffe House is donating $1 to the Plainfield Pride organization for each sale of its Chromatica Cold Brew. Chromatica Cold BrewPhoto courtesy of Krema Coffe House.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Head to the "Upside Down" this summer at the Stranger Things Chicago-area pop-up store

If you're hankering for your next fix of the hit Netflix show, you can head over to the Oakbrook Center pop-up shop and find yourself immersed in Hawkins, Indiana. (CHICAGO) As you wait for July and for the next two episodes of Stranger Things to drop, stop by the pop-up store located in Oakbrook Center for an interactive and immersive experience.

Read full story

Is there a national tampon shortage?

After months of complaints on social media, and finally, an article from Time, top retailers and manufacturers admitted to the shortage. Daniel Case, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons (photo cropped by author)

Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois Rep. Kinzinger and Jan. 6 committee begin hearings on prime-time TV Thursday night

Kinzinger, facing backlash from fellow Republicans for his criticism of Trump and GOP leadership is not seeking reelection. US House Office of Photography, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
39 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy