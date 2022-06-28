Willie Wilson plans 5th Chicago gas giveaway for July 9th: Here are the details

Chicago mayoral candidate, Willie Wilson, announced a preliminary list of participating gas stations on Facebook for his latest giveaway.

Photo by wolterke/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) Beginning at 7 AM on Thursday, July 9, Willie Wilson, the millionaire Chicago mayoral candidate, is planning his fifth gas giveaway for the Chicago area.

Wilson has urged Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot to suspend the gas tax for Chicago and the state, citing sky-high gas prices. He stated on his Facebook page, "Mayor Lightfoot and Governor Pritzker still don't get it. They have the opportunity to suspend the gas tax and still have not."

Wilson continued, "Chicagoans are paying an average of $6 for a gallon of regular gas. Additionally, Illinois drivers are still paying the second highest taxes on their gasoline in the nation."

Where to go for free gas on July 9

Wilson has posted a draft list of participating gas stations on his Facebook page.

Here is the current list of stations. (Note, this is just a preliminary list. Be sure to check back on Wilson's Facebook page for an updated list.)

Chicago

Super Save, 48 East Garfield Blvd.

Super Save, 11100 South State Street

Gulf, 9900 South Halsted Street

BP, 603 Independence Blvd

Amoco, 7210 North Clark Street

BP, 101 North Western Ave.

Citgo, 2801 West 59th Street

Citgo, 1745 West Foster Ave.

BP, 4447 West Fullerton

Citgo, 3820 South Archer

Suburbs

SNK, 8301 South Harlem Ave., Bridgeview

SNK, 2442 Mannheim Road, Franklin Park

Indiana

Citgo, 5390 West 15th Ave., Gary, IN

Citgo, 4450 Avenue, Hammon, IN

Citgo, 403 East Gostlin, Hammon, IN

Wilson also gives away free groceries

Wilson announced a grocery giveaway for June 29 in partnership with Cermak Fresh Market.

High gas prices in Chicago

According to AAA, current gas prices in Illinois are $5.41 per gallon. This is higher than the national average of $4.88 and up from the state average of $3.29 one year ago.

In the Chicago metro area, the current average is $5.76 per gallon.

Gas tax freeze in Illinois

Gov. Pritzker announced a gas tax freeze on the hike that was planned for July 1 for the next six months. The planned tax hike was for 2 cents per gallon.

