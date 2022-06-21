Summer fun: A list of free days at the best museums in Chicago

Get out of the heat and step inside a Chicago museum this summer. And save some money while you're at it.

(CHICAGO) Chicago is full of outstanding museums, but visiting one comes at a cost. When you add up admissions, parking, and a stop at the gift shop, it can get pricey to pay a visit to a museum.

Luckily, some of the top museums in the city have special days this summer where admission is free for Illinois residents.

Look ahead: Winter usually brings more free days in Chicago museums, so be sure to check your favorite museum next January or February for an updated list.

Other savings tips

Check ahead for details, such as whether walk-ins are welcome or if you need timed entry reservations.

The free days are valid for Illinois residents and require proof of residency. You will need to bring a driver's license or state ID.

Chicago parking can get expensive. Taking the train into the city can save you some money.

A fun and cheap way to get around Chicago is to take a water taxi.

Museum memberships are usually a great deal if you plan to return multiple times throughout the year.

If you're a resident of Chicago and have a child under 18 in your family, check out the Chicago Public Library's Museum Passport Program.

Adler Planetarium, Chicago

Free days: Wednesdays from 4 to 10 PM

The Adler Planetarium is free for Illinois residents every Wednesday evening throughout the year.

Other discounts: The planetarium participates in Museums For All, "an initiative designed to make museums more accessible to families nationwide by removing financial barriers." Find out the details here.

Bank of America cardholders get free admission the first weekend of each month. Find out the details here.

Chicago History Museum, Chicago

Free days: June 23, 30, July 4, August 23–26, 30–31

Children 18 and under that are Illinois residents are always free. Go to the website for advance tickets online.

DuSable Museum of African American History, Chicago

Free days: Wednesdays

Get your free reservations on their website.

Museum admission is free every day for military and first responders with valid IDs.

Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago

Free days: Tuesdays

Children under 18 and under are always free. Illinois residents have free admission on Tuesdays throughout the year. Check out the website for details.

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago

Free days: June 23 and June 30

The nature museum's free days are "suggested donation days," where a $10 household donation is suggested for admission.

Shedd Aquarium, Chicago

Free days: June 27 and 28

Your Illinois state ID or driver's license will get you free admission to the aquarium on these select June days.

