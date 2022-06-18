Get a free Sprite from McDonald's to celebrate first day of summer on Tuesday, June 21

Does McDonald's fountain soda really taste better? Grab a free one, and decide for yourself.

McDonald's would like to know what the first taste of Sprite sounds like to you. They're offering a free Sprite to customers and hoping they describe it on social media.

According to a press release, McDonald's customers often rave about how Sprite from McDonald's "hits different."

“The first sip of a Sprite from McDonald’s on a hot summer day is chef’s kiss," said the statement.

"We’ve seen thousands of memes and posts about how Sprite from McDonald’s just ‘hits different.'" McDonald’s continued. “From saying it tastes like the sound of a zipper closing a jacket, to a dog growling, or even TV static, the creative ways our fans describe the carbonated taste of this longtime McDonald’s favorite are endless.”

How to get your free Sprite?

You need the McDonald's App installed. When you spend at least $1 on the App on Tuesday, June 21, you will get any size of Sprite for free.

Get the app here.

Post on social media

This step is optional. But if your first sip sounds like something to you, McDonald's would love it if you posted about it on social media.

Why does McDonald's Sprite taste different?

Much has been said about how McDonald's fountain sodas just taste better than other sodas. According to an article from Allrecipes, this is due to several reasons:

They pre-chill the soda syrup and filtered water creating higher carbon dioxide (CO2) levels.

The syrup-to-water ratio accounts for melting ice. (Don't get your soda without ice, or you'll mess up the balance.)

The straws are wider. McDonald's says this helps get the drink to your taste buds.

