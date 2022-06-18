Get a free Sprite from McDonald's to celebrate first day of summer on Tuesday, June 21

Jennifer Geer

Does McDonald's fountain soda really taste better? Grab a free one, and decide for yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvUAW_0gEtudnX00
monticello/Depositphotos.com

McDonald's would like to know what the first taste of Sprite sounds like to you. They're offering a free Sprite to customers and hoping they describe it on social media.

According to a press release, McDonald's customers often rave about how Sprite from McDonald's "hits different."

“The first sip of a Sprite from McDonald’s on a hot summer day is chef’s kiss," said the statement.

"We’ve seen thousands of memes and posts about how Sprite from McDonald’s just ‘hits different.'" McDonald’s continued. “From saying it tastes like the sound of a zipper closing a jacket, to a dog growling, or even TV static, the creative ways our fans describe the carbonated taste of this longtime McDonald’s favorite are endless.”

How to get your free Sprite?

You need the McDonald's App installed. When you spend at least $1 on the App on Tuesday, June 21, you will get any size of Sprite for free.

Get the app here.

Post on social media

This step is optional. But if your first sip sounds like something to you, McDonald's would love it if you posted about it on social media.

Why does McDonald's Sprite taste different?

Much has been said about how McDonald's fountain sodas just taste better than other sodas. According to an article from Allrecipes, this is due to several reasons:

  • They pre-chill the soda syrup and filtered water creating higher carbon dioxide (CO2) levels.
  • The syrup-to-water ratio accounts for melting ice. (Don't get your soda without ice, or you'll mess up the balance.)
  • The straws are wider. McDonald's says this helps get the drink to your taste buds.

*****

Have you tried the NewsBreak mobile app yet? (Full disclosure: I get a small commission if you click my referral links.) Download the NewsBreak App to get local news conveniently delivered to your phone.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# McDonalds# Sprite# Food and Drinks# Lifestyle# Coupons

Comments / 3

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
8990 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

Would you eat an Asian carp for dinner if it had a more appetizing name?

(CHICAGO) The invasive Asian carp has a bit of an image problem. When you hear the word "carp," the first thing you think of is probably not a delectable and healthy fish dinner.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Summer fun: A list of free days at the best museums in Chicago

Get out of the heat and step inside a Chicago museum this summer. And save some money while you're at it. (CHICAGO) Chicago is full of outstanding museums, but visiting one comes at a cost. When you add up admissions, parking, and a stop at the gift shop, it can get pricey to pay a visit to a museum.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Where is Kierra Coles? Chicago Police release a new video on the missing postal worker

She's been missing since 2018. A new video released by the Chicago Police Department reveals a "person of interest" in her case. Kierra ColesNational Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Read full story
38 comments
Chicago, IL

Will public pools open this summer in Chicago?

Chicago Park District increases lifeguard sign-on bonus to $600 amid nationwide shortage, but city pools aren't set to open until July 5. (CHICAGO) There is nothing like a refreshing swim to cool you down on a hot day. However, in Chicago, most park district pools have remained closed so far this summer.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Would you believe Portillo's Hot Dogs is the most popular restaurant in Chicago?

A new list from Bid-On-Equipment ranking the top restaurants in major cities found this hot dog chain is where Chicagoans are heading the most when they want to eat out. (CHICAGO) Chicago may be home to a culturally rich global food scene where you can find fares such as pan dulce from Mexico, flaming saganaki from Greece, and dim sum from China.

Read full story
31 comments
Plainfield, IL

Grab a specialty cold brew at Krema Coffee House in Plainfield and support the LGBTQIA+ community

For Pride Month this June, Krema Coffe House is donating $1 to the Plainfield Pride organization for each sale of its Chromatica Cold Brew. Chromatica Cold BrewPhoto courtesy of Krema Coffe House.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Head to the "Upside Down" this summer at the Stranger Things Chicago-area pop-up store

If you're hankering for your next fix of the hit Netflix show, you can head over to the Oakbrook Center pop-up shop and find yourself immersed in Hawkins, Indiana. (CHICAGO) As you wait for July and for the next two episodes of Stranger Things to drop, stop by the pop-up store located in Oakbrook Center for an interactive and immersive experience.

Read full story

Is there a national tampon shortage?

After months of complaints on social media, and finally, an article from Time, top retailers and manufacturers admitted to the shortage. Daniel Case, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons (photo cropped by author)

Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois Rep. Kinzinger and Jan. 6 committee begin hearings on prime-time TV Thursday night

Kinzinger, facing backlash from fellow Republicans for his criticism of Trump and GOP leadership is not seeking reelection. US House Office of Photography, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
39 comments
Chicago, IL

Father's Day round-up for Chicago families: Check out these ideas to celebrate your dad

Father's Day is coming this June 19. Treat your dad to a fun day the whole family will enjoy. (CHICAGO) How do you celebrate the father in your life? From teaching you to ride a bike to telling silly dad jokes, dads are important.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Most Illinois taxpayers to get stimulus checks later this year

The direct checks are part of Gov. J.B Pritzker's $1.8 billion deal for state tax breaks passed in the 2023 budget. (CHICAGO) If you are an Illinois resident and you made less in 2021 than $200,000 per year (or $400,000 for couples,) you qualify for a direct check of $50. In addition, taxpayers will get $100 for each dependent child, capped at three.

Read full story
150 comments
Chicago, IL

A chilly opening day at Illinois' largest water park

Grab your sunscreen and some beach towels. Raging Waves Waterpark in Yorkville is open for the summer!. (CHICAGO) About 45 minutes southwest of the city and surrounded by cornfields sits the state's largest waterpark.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago is one of the top 10 cities with the most dog attacks on postal workers

To highlight National Dog Bite Awareness Week and support responsible pet ownership, the USPS released a report which ranks U.S. cities on dog attacks. (CHICAGO) It's not a top 10 list you want your city to be in. A new report released from the U.S. Postal Service ranked Chicago as 8th in the nation for the number of dog attacks against postal workers.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Jewel-Osco Chicago-area stores reinstate mask mandates for employees only

Nineteen Illinois counties are at a "high community level" according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This grocery store chain has announced masks are required for employees.

Read full story
24 comments
Chicago, IL

It's National Donut Day! Here's where to score freebies around Chicago

Friday, June 3rd is National Donut Day. Get your free donuts while you can. (CHICAGO) You may think National Donut Day is one of those manufactured holidays dreamed up by corporations to sell more stuff. However, its origins are less commercial than you might expect.

Read full story
Illinois State

Facebook just paid some Illinois residents a $397 check: Now Google might do the same

Here's how you can file a claim in the Google lawsuit in Illinois. My husband received a $397 payout from Facebook recently. When his check showed up in the mail, I wondered where mine was.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

The Taste of Chicago is back: Mini neighborhood festivals debut before the big event

Pop-up festivals with food and live music are coming to the Chicago neighborhoods of Austin, Little Village, and Pullman starting June 11th. (CHICAGO) Get your appetites ready, because the Taste of Chicago is back this summer. The three-day food extravaganza and live music festival will be held in Grant Park from July 8th to the 10th.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Decadent pancake creations are served up for breakfast at the Honey Jam Cafe

From fluffy pancakes to homemade jam to a classic Eggs Benedict, the Honey Jam Cafe in Plainfield is the place to be for breakfast. Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Pancakes at the Honey Jam Cafe(Photo by author)

Read full story
1 comments

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza faces shortages but will be back permanently

Taco Bell pleased its customers, including Dolly Parton, when the chain announced the return of this fan-favorite menu item. It's been an ongoing saga with the return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza. Maybe you're tired of hearing about it, or perhaps you can't get enough. Either way here comes more news on the subject.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy