Chicago, IL

Will public pools open this summer in Chicago?

Jennifer Geer

Chicago Park District increases lifeguard sign-on bonus to $600 amid nationwide shortage, but city pools aren't set to open until July 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q37hE_0gChBfEs00
photo by actionbleem/Depositphotos.com

(CHICAGO) There is nothing like a refreshing swim to cool you down on a hot day. However, in Chicago, most park district pools have remained closed so far this summer.

A lifeguard shortage is affecting the nation, and it's the reason Chicago pools are still closed this far into June.

Bonuses offered for lifeguards

In an effort to recruit new lifeguards, the Chicago Park District has upped its sign-on bonus for new hires and existing lifeguards.

The original sign-on and retention bonus, announced in May, was $500. It's now been raised to $600.

According to a press release from the park district in May,

“As we prepare for our busiest season in the parks coming out of the pandemic, we want to do all we can to attract and retain the most qualified and enthusiastic seasonal workforce possible,” said General Superintendent Rosa Escareño. “The retention bonus is the District’s measure to ensure we are paying competitive wages that are in line with other public sector employers in this competitive marketplace and compensating our summer workers for the important work they do to serve our communities.”

Will park district pools open in the city this summer?

Despite the efforts to hire lifeguards, the park district's website show pools remain closed with no plans to reopen. According to NBC5 Chicago, pools are scheduled to open on June 24.

Update 6/18/22: On Friday, June 17, the Chicago Park District announced pools will not open until July 5th.

The statement said, "Opening pools on July 5th will allow the district additional time to recruit and implement a strategy that provides pool resources to as many communities as possible this summer. We continue to attract applicants daily and need time to complete the required testing and certification and onboard new hires.”

What are the incentives for Chicago lifeguards?

The park district is offering the following incentives:

  • $600 retention and new recruit bonus
  • $500 referral bonus for existing park district employees who refer qualified candidates
  • A chance to have year-round employment for seasonal lifeguards
  • You don't have to be a city resident to work as a park district lifeguard

How to apply

You can apply for the lifeguard position online here.

Why is there a lifeguard shortage?

An article from NPR explains that during the pandemic, there was little chance for teens to get training and experience as lifeguards and swim teachers. This caused the lifeguard shortage, affecting about a third of public pools across the nation.

Are Chicago beaches open?

Chicago beaches have opened for the season, but swimming is currently prohibited unless lifeguards are on duty. Check here for updated lists of swimming conditions before you go.

What about splash pads?

According to the park district, "Water spray features are in the process of being turned on for the 2022 season. They will all be on by Friday, June 24." You can find a map of parks with water spray features here.

*****

Have you tried the NewsBreak mobile app yet? (Full disclosure: I get a small commission if you click my referral links.) Download the NewsBreak App to get local news conveniently delivered to your phone.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Things to do# Lifestyle# Society# Swimming# Entertainment

Comments / 1

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
8990 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

Would you eat an Asian carp for dinner if it had a more appetizing name?

(CHICAGO) The invasive Asian carp has a bit of an image problem. When you hear the word "carp," the first thing you think of is probably not a delectable and healthy fish dinner.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Summer fun: A list of free days at the best museums in Chicago

Get out of the heat and step inside a Chicago museum this summer. And save some money while you're at it. (CHICAGO) Chicago is full of outstanding museums, but visiting one comes at a cost. When you add up admissions, parking, and a stop at the gift shop, it can get pricey to pay a visit to a museum.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Where is Kierra Coles? Chicago Police release a new video on the missing postal worker

She's been missing since 2018. A new video released by the Chicago Police Department reveals a "person of interest" in her case. Kierra ColesNational Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Read full story
38 comments

Get a free Sprite from McDonald's to celebrate first day of summer on Tuesday, June 21

Does McDonald's fountain soda really taste better? Grab a free one, and decide for yourself. McDonald's would like to know what the first taste of Sprite sounds like to you. They're offering a free Sprite to customers and hoping they describe it on social media.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Would you believe Portillo's Hot Dogs is the most popular restaurant in Chicago?

A new list from Bid-On-Equipment ranking the top restaurants in major cities found this hot dog chain is where Chicagoans are heading the most when they want to eat out. (CHICAGO) Chicago may be home to a culturally rich global food scene where you can find fares such as pan dulce from Mexico, flaming saganaki from Greece, and dim sum from China.

Read full story
31 comments
Plainfield, IL

Grab a specialty cold brew at Krema Coffee House in Plainfield and support the LGBTQIA+ community

For Pride Month this June, Krema Coffe House is donating $1 to the Plainfield Pride organization for each sale of its Chromatica Cold Brew. Chromatica Cold BrewPhoto courtesy of Krema Coffe House.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Head to the "Upside Down" this summer at the Stranger Things Chicago-area pop-up store

If you're hankering for your next fix of the hit Netflix show, you can head over to the Oakbrook Center pop-up shop and find yourself immersed in Hawkins, Indiana. (CHICAGO) As you wait for July and for the next two episodes of Stranger Things to drop, stop by the pop-up store located in Oakbrook Center for an interactive and immersive experience.

Read full story

Is there a national tampon shortage?

After months of complaints on social media, and finally, an article from Time, top retailers and manufacturers admitted to the shortage. Daniel Case, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons (photo cropped by author)

Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois Rep. Kinzinger and Jan. 6 committee begin hearings on prime-time TV Thursday night

Kinzinger, facing backlash from fellow Republicans for his criticism of Trump and GOP leadership is not seeking reelection. US House Office of Photography, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
39 comments
Chicago, IL

Father's Day round-up for Chicago families: Check out these ideas to celebrate your dad

Father's Day is coming this June 19. Treat your dad to a fun day the whole family will enjoy. (CHICAGO) How do you celebrate the father in your life? From teaching you to ride a bike to telling silly dad jokes, dads are important.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Most Illinois taxpayers to get stimulus checks later this year

The direct checks are part of Gov. J.B Pritzker's $1.8 billion deal for state tax breaks passed in the 2023 budget. (CHICAGO) If you are an Illinois resident and you made less in 2021 than $200,000 per year (or $400,000 for couples,) you qualify for a direct check of $50. In addition, taxpayers will get $100 for each dependent child, capped at three.

Read full story
150 comments
Chicago, IL

A chilly opening day at Illinois' largest water park

Grab your sunscreen and some beach towels. Raging Waves Waterpark in Yorkville is open for the summer!. (CHICAGO) About 45 minutes southwest of the city and surrounded by cornfields sits the state's largest waterpark.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago is one of the top 10 cities with the most dog attacks on postal workers

To highlight National Dog Bite Awareness Week and support responsible pet ownership, the USPS released a report which ranks U.S. cities on dog attacks. (CHICAGO) It's not a top 10 list you want your city to be in. A new report released from the U.S. Postal Service ranked Chicago as 8th in the nation for the number of dog attacks against postal workers.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Jewel-Osco Chicago-area stores reinstate mask mandates for employees only

Nineteen Illinois counties are at a "high community level" according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This grocery store chain has announced masks are required for employees.

Read full story
24 comments
Chicago, IL

It's National Donut Day! Here's where to score freebies around Chicago

Friday, June 3rd is National Donut Day. Get your free donuts while you can. (CHICAGO) You may think National Donut Day is one of those manufactured holidays dreamed up by corporations to sell more stuff. However, its origins are less commercial than you might expect.

Read full story
Illinois State

Facebook just paid some Illinois residents a $397 check: Now Google might do the same

Here's how you can file a claim in the Google lawsuit in Illinois. My husband received a $397 payout from Facebook recently. When his check showed up in the mail, I wondered where mine was.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

The Taste of Chicago is back: Mini neighborhood festivals debut before the big event

Pop-up festivals with food and live music are coming to the Chicago neighborhoods of Austin, Little Village, and Pullman starting June 11th. (CHICAGO) Get your appetites ready, because the Taste of Chicago is back this summer. The three-day food extravaganza and live music festival will be held in Grant Park from July 8th to the 10th.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Decadent pancake creations are served up for breakfast at the Honey Jam Cafe

From fluffy pancakes to homemade jam to a classic Eggs Benedict, the Honey Jam Cafe in Plainfield is the place to be for breakfast. Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Pancakes at the Honey Jam Cafe(Photo by author)

Read full story
1 comments

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza faces shortages but will be back permanently

Taco Bell pleased its customers, including Dolly Parton, when the chain announced the return of this fan-favorite menu item. It's been an ongoing saga with the return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza. Maybe you're tired of hearing about it, or perhaps you can't get enough. Either way here comes more news on the subject.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy