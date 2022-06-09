Chicago, IL

Father's Day round-up for Chicago families: Check out these ideas to celebrate your dad

Jennifer Geer

Father's Day is coming this June 19. Treat your dad to a fun day the whole family will enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qw0Xl_0g5ZUswu00
Image by Bob Dmyt from Pixabay

(CHICAGO) How do you celebrate the father in your life? From teaching you to ride a bike to telling silly dad jokes, dads are important.

Here are some events around Chicagoland that go beyond the traditional gift of a tie (because who wears ties anymore?) where the whole family can celebrate dad this Father's Day.

Taste of Randolph Street in Chicago

When: Friday, June 17, 2022 to Sunday, June 19, 2022

Where: 900 West Randolph Street, Chicago

Take dad out for live music and some of the best food Chicago has to offer at the street festival's 25th anniversary. Get the details here.

33rd Annual Ribfest in Wheaton

When: Friday, June 17, 2022, to Monday, June 20, 2022

Where: DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds, Wheaton

This popular event is moving from Naperville to the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds. Buy tickets, check out the live music lineup, and get all the details here.

Fishing Event: Take Me Fishing in Westmont

When: Saturday, June 18, 2022: 10 AM - 1 PM

Where: Bernas Park at 5716 S. Wilmette, Westmont

Enjoy some family fun time in the suburbs with dad at a fishing event in Bernas Park. Bring your fishing pole and find out the details here.

Father’s Day Classic Car Show at Oakbrook Center

When: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 11 AM - 6 PM

Where: Oakbrook Center, 100 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook

If dad loves cars, take a drive out to the suburbs and bring him to the 52nd annual open-air car show. Go here for all the details.

Father’s Day at the Water Park in Bensenville

When: Sunday, Jun 19, 12 – 7 PM

Where: Bensenville Water Park and Splash Pad, 1100 W Wood Ave, Bensenville

Dads get in free on Father's Day with a paying child.

Father's Day Mini Golf Tournament in Highland Park

When: Sunday, June 19, 11 AM - 7 PM

Where: River's Edge Mini Golf, 2205 Skokie Valley Road, Highland Park

Make your reservations and find out all the details here.

Father's Day Brunch at the Magnolia Cafe & Bakery in Libertyville

When: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 10 AM to 2 PM

Where: 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville

Because moms aren't the only ones that can enjoy a brunch out. Reservations are required. Get the details here.

Chuck's Father's Day Buffet in Darien

When: Sunday, Jun 19, 2 PM – 7 PM

Where: Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe & Banquets, 8025 S Cass Ave, Darien

If dad loves barbeque, take him to this local favorite bbq joint in the suburbs for a father's day buffet. Reservations are recommended. Go here for details.

