Chicago, IL

Most Illinois taxpayers to get stimulus checks later this year

Jennifer Geer

The direct checks are part of Gov. J.B Pritzker's $1.8 billion deal for state tax breaks passed in the 2023 budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQuOg_0g4KC3xm00
Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

(CHICAGO) If you are an Illinois resident and you made less in 2021 than $200,000 per year (or $400,000 for couples,) you qualify for a direct check of $50. In addition, taxpayers will get $100 for each dependent child, capped at three.

Inflation is high across the U.S. The cost of gas has risen so high that it's setting records. Gas is now averaging over $6 in Chicago. Prices are up on everything from groceries to cars, and consumers are searching for relief.

Democrats hope the 2023 budget packet passed earlier this year will support Illinois families by providing much-needed tax relief, including direct checks to taxpayers.

Sen. Bill Cunningham (D-Chicago) said in a press release. “By putting money back in residents’ pockets, our state is making an effort to support families with inflation-related burdens, create opportunity and set money aside for a rainy day.”

When will the checks be in the mail?

Gov. Pritzker signed off on the budget in April, so the checks are a done deal. However, a date for dispersal has not been announced.

The Illinois Department of Revenue will certify the list of eligible taxpayers by July 5. So we know the money will arrive sometime after that date. We may see checks dispersed around September.

What else was in the tax relief plan?

A number of items for state residents are on their way, including:

  • Suspending the state grocery tax for one year.
  • Property tax rebates for homeowners.
  • Expansion of the earned income tax credit.
  • Freezing the motor fuel tax for six months.
  • A "Back to School" tax holiday on clothing and school supplies for one week during August.

"Chicago Moves" stimulus plan

If you live in Chicago, you may qualify for other assistance, including prepaid gas cards of $150 and transit cards of $50 to eligible residents.

The program began April 27, 2022, and cards are distributed every month from May through September. So if you've missed the past few months, you still have time to apply. Residents can go here for an online application to the Chicago Moves card application.

Comments

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area.

Chicago, IL
