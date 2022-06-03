Chicago, IL

It's National Donut Day! Here's where to score freebies around Chicago

Jennifer Geer

Friday, June 3rd is National Donut Day. Get your free donuts while you can.

Photo by tripleMdesignz on Unsplash

(CHICAGO) You may think National Donut Day is one of those manufactured holidays dreamed up by corporations to sell more stuff. However, its origins are less commercial than you might expect.

According to a press release, National Donut Day was established by the Salvation Army in 1938 in honor of, "the Salvation Army's 'donut lassies,' who made history when they risked their lives to raise spirits and fuel hope by serving thousands of soldiers during WWI, in part by delivering donuts and other sweet treats to those in the war."

These "Donut Lassies" were Salvation Army volunteers who traveled to France in 1917 to boost the morale of the troops by bringing necessities and home-baked treats (including donuts) to the front lines.

The donut became a welcome symbol of comfort to homesick American soldiers.

Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army stated, "The donut is a longstanding symbol of the hope and help that The Salvation Army provides during times of hardship."

Here's the original Salvation Army donut recipe

You can make your own donuts to celebrate the day from the Salvation Army's over 100-year-old original recipe. (Hint, it's made with lard, but you can use vegetable oil.)

Or you can find one of these donut shops in Chicago and the suburbs that are offering deals today.

Dunkin' Donuts

(Located throughout Chicago and the suburbs.)

On June 3rd, buy a drink from Dunkin' Donuts and ask for your choice of a free classic donut.

Krispy Kreme

(Located throughout Chicago and the suburbs.)

On June 3rd, Krispy Kreme is offering the donut of your choice free of charge, and you don't need to make any other purchase to get your freebie.

Also, from Krispy Kreme, you can get $1 original glazed dozen donuts when you purchase one dozen donuts or 16 minis.

7-Eleven

(Located throughout Chicago and the suburbs.)

7-Eleven's promotion lasts a few days. From June 3rd to June 5th, you can buy a donut and get a free one. You do need to be a member of the 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards membership at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

Duck Donuts

(Located in Libertyville.)

Duck Donuts recently opened a shop in Libertyville. According to an Instagram post, they will give customers a free cinnamon sugar donut, with no purchase necessary, on June 3.

*****

