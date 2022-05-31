Chicago, IL

Decadent pancake creations are served up for breakfast at the Honey Jam Cafe

Jennifer Geer

From fluffy pancakes to homemade jam to a classic Eggs Benedict, the Honey Jam Cafe in Plainfield is the place to be for breakfast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6HYy_0fvo12s600
Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Pancakes at the Honey Jam Cafe(Photo by author)

(CHICAGO) In the southwest suburbs of Chicago and conveniently located off Route 59 sits the Honey Jam Cafe in Plainfield.

Plainfield is about 40 miles from the city of Chicago. The Plainfield location is the latest Honey Jam Cafe to open in the Chicago suburbs. Other locations include Downers Grove, Wheaton, Bolingbrook, Arlington Heights, Naperville, and Oakbrook Terrace.

The restaurant is open daily from 6:30 AM to 2:30 PM and serves breakfast and lunch.

The Plainfield location opened last summer, replacing the Egg Yolk Cafe, which had replaced Bob Evans.

I went with my daughter on a recent weekday morning to find the restaurant was somewhat busy, but we were seated almost immediately. Our server appeared as soon as we sat down to take our drink orders.

We ordered biscuits to start. They came warmed with a side of house-made honey butter and homemade mixed berry jam.

The jam was top-notch and much fresher tasting than what you get from a store-bought jar. The biscuits were drop biscuits and baked to a golden brown.

My daughter loved the biscuits, and we decided to order extra to bring home. They were a bit denser than the usual soft, flaky texture that I like in a biscuit. But the honey butter and homemade jam are what made them stand out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YRBa9_0fvo12s600
Biscuits(Photo by author)

Next, it was time to order our meals. My daughter struggled with this as the menu appears to have been designed with children in mind. She narrowed it down between three types of pancakes, the Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, the S’mores, and the Raspberry White Chocolate Chip. She finally decided on the Raspberry White Chocolate Chip.

The portion was enormous, and she was only able to eat about a quarter of it before she announced she was stuffed. They came doused in raspberry sauce and topped with white chocolate chips and fresh raspberries.

I tasted the pancakes underneath all of that gooey raspberry sauce, and they were tender and delicious. My daughter rated her meal "five stars."

Here's a pic of the pancakes from a recent Instagram post from the restaurant.

For myself, I decided to go with the Classic Eggs Benedict. There are seven different Benedicts on the menu, including smoked salmon, Mexican sopes, and bacon avocado. But I decided on the traditional route.

My poached eggs came out with just the right amount of runniness, and the hollandaise sauce was expertly made. My only complaint would be that the Canadian bacon was slightly tough. Although, that might be the nature of Canadian bacon. However, the flavor was delicious, and I would order the meal again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JW9iG_0fvo12s600
Classic Eggs Benedict(Photo by author)

Overall, our service was superb, and we thoroughly enjoyed the meal. The restaurant is also very accommodating of allergies. My daughter has food allergies, and the server took the time to write them all down to share with the cooks in the back.

With its excellent customer service and high-quality food, we had a fun breakfast out, and I imagine we'll be back again soon.

*****

