Chicago, IL

'Tyson the Bison' roamed a Chicago suburban forest preserve for 8 months

Jennifer Geer

The American buffalo that escaped her farm and wandered through a northern suburban forest preserve for months was safely captured last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y3ZK5_0ftQNw6W00
Image by antje89 from Pixabay

(CHICAGO) Officials from the Lake County Forest Preserve announced on Wednesday, May 25th, that the wayward 1,300-pound bison "was safely and humanely removed."

It's hard to believe a 1,300-pound creature could elude capture in the Chicago suburbs for nearly a year, but that is just what this female American buffalo from Wauconda’s Milk and Honey Farmstead did.

She was given the nickname "Tyson the Bison," or sometimes "Billy the Bison," after escaping from her trailer in September of 2021.

Tyson has been wandering around the Chicago suburbs since September

Since her escape, she was spotted hundreds of times in the area near Lakewood, according to the Daily Herald. Her owner, Scott Comstock, has been trying to get her back to her home on the farm for months.

According to the Herald, there were several close captures during the past eight months. She was very nearly lured into a barn several times. But Tyson was too alert and too fast. She always ran away before anyone could shut the door behind her.

And finally, on Friday, May 20th, Tyson was safely captured

According to a press release from officials at the Lake County Forest Preserve, "We are thankful the animal has been removed from the forest preserve safely before Memorial Day weekend when attendance at preserves increases," said Mike Tully, chief operations officer. "The safety of our users and the animal has been our No. 1 priority throughout this process. Bison are considered domestic livestock in Illinois, therefore roaming free in a public forest preserve is not an appropriate place for it to call home."

How did they safely capture the bison?

According to officials, Matt Noble, owner of Loose Cattle Caught, was asked to assist in her capture. He brought in various specialists to help find her, including a drone, a horse, and a dog.

Once found, Noble lightly tranquilized her. Not enough for her to lose consciousness, but just enough to make her react more slowly. Tyson then walked into a barn lured by food, where Noble managed to close the door behind her.

About the Milke and Honey Farmstead

The Milk and Honey Farmstead is a suburban farm located north of Chicago. According to its Facebook page, the farm specializes in "grass-fed beef, pastured pork, pastured poultry and eggs, and natural lifestyle products."

*****

Have you tried the NewsBreak mobile app yet? (Full disclosure: I get a small commission if you click my referral links.) Download the NewsBreak App to get local news conveniently delivered to your phone.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pets and animals# Lifestyle# Tyson the Bison# Outdoors# forest preserve

Comments / 6

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
8554 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

The Taste of Chicago is back: Mini neighborhood festivals debut before the big event

Pop-up festivals with food and live music are coming to the Chicago neighborhoods of Austin, Little Village, and Pullman starting June 11th. (CHICAGO) Get your appetites ready, because the Taste of Chicago is back this summer. The three-day food extravaganza and live music festival will be held in Grant Park from July 8th to the 10th.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Decadent pancake creations are served up for breakfast at the Honey Jam Cafe

From fluffy pancakes to homemade jam to a classic Eggs Benedict, the Honey Jam Cafe in Plainfield is the place to be for breakfast. Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Pancakes at the Honey Jam Cafe(Photo by author)

Read full story

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza faces shortages but will be back permanently

Taco Bell pleased its customers, including Dolly Parton, when the chain announced the return of this fan-favorite menu item. It's been an ongoing saga with the return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza. Maybe you're tired of hearing about it, or perhaps you can't get enough. Either way here comes more news on the subject.

Read full story
14 comments
Chicago, IL

10 summery things to do this Memorial Day weekend in Chicago

Check out these ideas for a fun-filled three-day weekend. Lakefront BikingPhoto Credit: Abel Arciniega courtesy of Choose Chicago. (CHICAGO) For the last two years, the celebration for the kick-off weekend into summer where we honor those who have died serving in the U.S. armed forces has been subdued. But this year, the city is open with no restrictions.

Read full story
10 comments
Chicago, IL

Gov. Pritzker hits back on Twitter against Texas governor after Abbott slammed Chicago

"Do better. You have 19 kids and two teachers who deserve our best." (CHICAGO) Chicago keeps getting mentioned by politicians amid the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. They cite Chicago crime as the reason why tougher firearms restrictions won't work.

Read full story
230 comments
Chicago, IL

Lawmakers once tried to ban white women from frequenting Chinese restaurants

Unfair laws and prejudice nearly wiped out Chinese restaurants in Chicago 100 years ago. China Town in ChicagoAdam Alexander courtesy of Choose Chicago. (CHICAGO) As popular as Chinese food has become in America, there was once a time in our history when Chinese-American restaurants were under attack.

Read full story
16 comments
Chicago, IL

Many Americans will hit the road this Memorial Day despite sky-high gas prices

A recent survey from Cars.com found that 82% of Americans traveling over Memorial Day will choose to drive to their destinations. Many will carpool or drive an electric car to help save money.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Find out if solar panels would make sense for your home at CUB's Facebook Live event

Hear all the details of the 'Grow Solar Chicagoland' group-buy program in a Facebook Live event held this Wednesday, May 25th. (CHICAGO) With inflation rising everywhere on seemingly every product and service, Chicagoans are looking to save money where they can. One of those places you might be able to save a buck could be in your electric bill. However, according to the nonprofit Illinois Public Interest Research Group (Illinois PIRG), electric bills in Chicagoland are likely only to get worse. ComEd is proposing a $199 million rate hike starting next year.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Celebrate National Italian Beef Day by getting a free beef sandwich from Buona Beef

Friday, May 27th, is National Italian Beef Day, and Buona Beef is giving away free sandwiches via their app. (Image by The Buona Companies, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
22 comments
Chicago, IL

I tried Portillo's all-new vegan hot dog, the Garden Dog

And here's what I thought. Portillo's(image by Leonard J. DeFrancisci, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons - cropped) (CHICAGO) Vegans with a craving for a Chicago-style hot dog can rejoice. Portillo's has teamed up with Field Roast to offer a vegan hot dog made with 100% plant-based protein and served in the traditional Chicago-style way.

Read full story
15 comments
Chicago, IL

The Illinois DNR wants to know if you see an armadillo in Chicago

Is climate change bringing armadillos into northern Illinois?. (CHICAGO) They don't seem to be here yet, but according to officials from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR), armadillos might be making their way north from the southern part of the state.

Read full story
21 comments
Chicago, IL

Live the Regency-era romance dream when you attend the 'Bridgerton Ball' in Chicago

Don your finest gown and get ready for the social event of the year. The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience has arrived in Chicago!. (CHICAGO) If you have ever imagined yourself as a lady or lord of The Ton, dressed in your finery, sipping cocktails, and hobnobbing with the Queen as an elegant string quartet plays in the background, your time is now.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

It's against the law to let your dog bark for more than 15 minutes in this Chicago suburb

The Aurora City Council voted last week to fine pet owners a $100 ticket for excessive noise from dog barking. (CHICAGO) Nobody likes to hear a dog barking excessively outdoors, but this Chicago suburb is taking it to another level.

Read full story
21 comments
Chicago, IL

What to do this weekend in Chicago: See the 'Blood Moon' at a lunar eclipse viewing event

A total lunar eclipse will be visible in much of North America this Sunday, May 15th. (CHICAGO) This Sunday, May 15th, Chicagoland will have a skywatching treat when a total lunar eclipse occurs. The Flower Moon will pass into the Earth's shadow starting at 8:32 PM CT.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

Inflation in Illinois: New report finds nearly half of residents struggle to pay bills

In the Chicago Metro area, prices this past March were up 7.8% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index. (CHICAGO) If you've noticed your household bills are up lately, you're not alone. Everything seems to cost more these days. And Americans are struggling to pay for it all, according to the latest report from QuoteWizard, a LendingTree company.

Read full story
18 comments
Chicago, IL

Bring your dog to The Morton Arboretum this Sunday, May 15th

This Sunday, The Morton Arboretum hosts its "Tails on the Trails" Pet Expo event. Bring your furry friend to see the attractions and explore the trails. (CHICAGO) The Tails on the Trails event is your chance to explore 16 miles of trails with your dog at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago will get to see a 'Blood Moon' during the total lunar eclipse this month

As long as the weather cooperates, Chicagoans will have a perfect view of May's Blood Moon/Flower Moon during the eclipse in May. (CHICAGO) If the clouds stay away, sky observing enthusiasts could be in for a treat this month. For the first time in three years, northern Illinois, including the Chicago area, will be able to view a total lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15th.

Read full story
13 comments
Chicago, IL

What's the deal with all the gnats, Chicago?

Your answers on how to repel them, and do we know why there are so many this year?. (CHICAGO) Social media has been abuzz with reports of gnat swarms in Chicago, especially near the lakefront. One Twitter user posted, "I'm abandoning Chicago the gnats have won."

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Introducing 'Chicagwa:' Cans of fresh Lake Michigan tap water celebrate Chicago, while stirring up controversy

Mayor Lori Lightfoot launches a campaign to promote Chicago's high-quality drinking water. However, the city is still dealing with dangerous lead pipes, and what's the taxpayer's cost of the new campaign?

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy