Find out if solar panels would make sense for your home at CUB's Facebook Live event

Jennifer Geer

Hear all the details of the 'Grow Solar Chicagoland' group-buy program in a Facebook Live event held this Wednesday, May 25th.

(CHICAGO) With inflation rising everywhere on seemingly every product and service, Chicagoans are looking to save money where they can. One of those places you might be able to save a buck could be in your electric bill. However, according to the nonprofit Illinois Public Interest Research Group (Illinois PIRG), electric bills in Chicagoland are likely only to get worse. ComEd is proposing a $199 million rate hike starting next year.

Can solar power help reduce rising electric costs?

One way to pay less on your ComEd bill is to cut back on your energy usage through the use of alternative energy, such as solar panels on your roof.

The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) and Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) are hosting a Facebook Live event to spread the word about a group-buy program on solar panels for the Chicago region.

You can learn about Grow Solar Chicagoland at the information session, a "Solar Power Hour" on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 6:30 PM.

What is the Grow Solar Chicagoland program?

Since 2019, the program has been offering free informational sessions and volume pricing discounts on solar panels. According to a press release, the program has helped 205 properties install 1,474 kilowatts of solar power, and participants have saved $100,000 collectively in one year.

The group buy feature helps consumers save by reducing the cost by purchasing in bulk.

How to watch

You can either register here or head over to CUB's Facebook page and watch live.

What will viewers learn?

The session will provide information to Chicagoland consumers about the group-buy program that has helped past participants save money on their electric bills by using solar power.

Consumers will get their questions answered about going solar, and they can learn how to join the Grow Solar Chicagoland program.

About Citizens Utility Board (CUB)

CUB is a nonprofit, nonpartisan consumer watchdog group that has been advocating for utility customers in Illinois since 1984. You can learn more on their website.

About the Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA)

MREA is a nonprofit organization with the mission to promote renewable energy and sustainable living. Find out more on their website.

