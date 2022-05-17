Chicago, IL

Live the Regency-era romance dream when you attend the 'Bridgerton Ball' in Chicago

Jennifer Geer

Don your finest gown and get ready for the social event of the year. The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience has arrived in Chicago!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHpPa_0fd4N0Rg00
Federico Imperiale

(CHICAGO) If you have ever imagined yourself as a lady or lord of The Ton, dressed in your finery, sipping cocktails, and hobnobbing with the Queen as an elegant string quartet plays in the background, your time is now.

Tickets to the immersive Regency-era ball are currently available. As Lady Whistledown herself might say, it is sure to be an opulent soiree.

According to the press release, "these events will undoubtedly be the talk of The Ton and mark the beginning of the much anticipated social season."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OrUOl_0fd4N0Rg00
Federico Imperiale

What to expect

Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences, Netflix, describes the experience by saying, “Shondaland effortlessly transported Bridgerton viewers into a reimagined Regency-era London, capturing hearts around the globe as fans connected with every aspect of the series from its delightful characters and the superb actors who brought them to life, to the costume design and art and set direction to the soundtrack." He continued, "We’ve partnered with Fever on The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience to create a similarly unique fan experience designed to immerse attendees in the lavish world of Bridgerton and bring this world to them wherever they are."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtl3h_0fd4N0Rg00
Federico Imperiale

The details

You will be guided by the voice of the illustrious Lady Whistledown during your experience. Highlights of the evening include:

  • An appearance before the Queen (will you be crowned this season's diamond?)
  • A live string quartet
  • A Regency-era style ballroom decorated in a dazzling display
  • Interactions with actors dressed in period costumes
  • Dancing
  • Delicious cocktails
  • Immersive rooms
  • A visit with the celebrated modiste, Madame Delacroix. (She'll help you put the finishing touches on your gown.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vjw4A_0fd4N0Rg00
Federico Imperiale

What should you wear?

According to the website, "Costumes or formal wear are not compulsory to attend the experience, but we highly encourage our guests to dress up and rise to the occasion."

Also, rumor has it that the Queen is looking for a new diamond, so you will want to dress your best.

When and where

  • When: Tickets are available now until June
  • Location: XS Tennis and Education Foundation: 5336 S State St, Chicago, IL 60609
  • How long: 90-minute sessions
  • Ticket prices vary: check the website for details.
  • Age requirement: 16+, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. You must be over 21 with a valid ID to consume alcohol.

What are you waiting for? The Queen is expecting your presence. For all the details, head to thebridgertonexperince.com/chicago.

*****

Have you tried the NewsBreak mobile app yet? (Full disclosure: I get a small commission if you click my referral links.) Download the NewsBreak App to get local news conveniently delivered to your phone.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Entertainment# Things to do# Lifestyle# The Queens Ball# Bridgerton

Comments / 1

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
8360 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

Celebrate National Italian Beef Day by getting a free beef sandwich from Buona Beef

Friday, May 27th, is National Italian Beef Day, and Buona Beef is giving away free sandwiches via their app. (Image by The Buona Companies, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
8 comments
Chicago, IL

I tried Portillo's all-new vegan hot dog, the Garden Dog

And here's what I thought. Portillo's(image by Leonard J. DeFrancisci, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons - cropped) (CHICAGO) Vegans with a craving for a Chicago-style hot dog can rejoice. Portillo's has teamed up with Field Roast to offer a vegan hot dog made with 100% plant-based protein and served in the traditional Chicago-style way.

Read full story
13 comments
Chicago, IL

The Illinois DNR wants to know if you see an armadillo in Chicago

Is climate change bringing armadillos into northern Illinois?. (CHICAGO) They don't seem to be here yet, but according to officials from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR), armadillos might be making their way north from the southern part of the state.

Read full story
21 comments
Chicago, IL

It's against the law to let your dog bark for more than 15 minutes in this Chicago suburb

The Aurora City Council voted last week to fine pet owners a $100 ticket for excessive noise from dog barking. (CHICAGO) Nobody likes to hear a dog barking excessively outdoors, but this Chicago suburb is taking it to another level.

Read full story
21 comments
Chicago, IL

What to do this weekend in Chicago: See the 'Blood Moon' at a lunar eclipse viewing event

A total lunar eclipse will be visible in much of North America this Sunday, May 15th. (CHICAGO) This Sunday, May 15th, Chicagoland will have a skywatching treat when a total lunar eclipse occurs. The Flower Moon will pass into the Earth's shadow starting at 8:32 PM CT.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

Inflation in Illinois: New report finds nearly half of residents struggle to pay bills

In the Chicago Metro area, prices this past March were up 7.8% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index. (CHICAGO) If you've noticed your household bills are up lately, you're not alone. Everything seems to cost more these days. And Americans are struggling to pay for it all, according to the latest report from QuoteWizard, a LendingTree company.

Read full story
21 comments
Chicago, IL

Bring your dog to The Morton Arboretum this Sunday, May 15th

This Sunday, The Morton Arboretum hosts its "Tails on the Trails" Pet Expo event. Bring your furry friend to see the attractions and explore the trails. (CHICAGO) The Tails on the Trails event is your chance to explore 16 miles of trails with your dog at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago will get to see a 'Blood Moon' during the total lunar eclipse this month

As long as the weather cooperates, Chicagoans will have a perfect view of May's Blood Moon/Flower Moon during the eclipse in May. (CHICAGO) If the clouds stay away, sky observing enthusiasts could be in for a treat this month. For the first time in three years, northern Illinois, including the Chicago area, will be able to view a total lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15th.

Read full story
9 comments
Chicago, IL

What's the deal with all the gnats, Chicago?

Your answers on how to repel them, and do we know why there are so many this year?. (CHICAGO) Social media has been abuzz with reports of gnat swarms in Chicago, especially near the lakefront. One Twitter user posted, "I'm abandoning Chicago the gnats have won."

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Introducing 'Chicagwa:' Cans of fresh Lake Michigan tap water celebrate Chicago, while stirring up controversy

Mayor Lori Lightfoot launches a campaign to promote Chicago's high-quality drinking water. However, the city is still dealing with dangerous lead pipes, and what's the taxpayer's cost of the new campaign?

Read full story
27 comments
Illinois State

The leaked SCOTUS opinion draft on Roe v Wade brings swift reactions out of Illinois

Politicians in Illinois and Chicago reacted to the leaked news of the possibility of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. (CHICAGO) A draft opinion obtained by Politico and leaked Monday night showed earlier this year that the Supreme Court justices had voted in a draft opinion to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that made abortion safe and legal in all 50 states.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Celebrate Chicago Botanic Garden's 50th birthday with 'Flourish: The Garden at 50'

The Garden is celebrating its special birthday with art, interactive performances, and a special exhibit in the Greenhouse Galleries. The RookeryPhoto by Patrick Dougherty courtesy Chicago Botanic Garden.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Bird flu warning: Illinois residents advised to stop the use of bird feeders and baths

Officials hope to limit the spread of avian flu among wild and domestic birds. (CHICAGO) In upsetting news for backyard bird watchers and bird enthusiasts, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has issued a warning to all Illinois residents.

Read full story
22 comments
Chicago, IL

Homeowners discover a bag of 60-year-old Mcdonald's fries hidden in their bathroom wall

The french fries were "still perfectly crispy." McDonald's museum, Des Plaines, IL(photo by Bruce Marlin, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons) (CHICAGO) People have been known to make strange discoveries when doing home renovations, as this Crystal Lake couple recently found out. Rob and Grace Jones made an unusual find while upgrading the bathroom of their 1950's era home in the northern suburbs of Chicago.

Read full story
19 comments
Chicago, IL

90,000 Chicago families applied for the city's basic income program in one day

But only 5,000 Chicagoans will be accepted in the $500 direct monthly payment program. (CHICAGO) According to WTTW Chicago, on Wednesday, April 27, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that over 90,000 applications had been received for the city's basic income pilot program.

Read full story
49 comments
Chicago, IL

Get ready Lizzo fans, she's making a Chicago stop this October with 'The Special' Tour

The 3-times Grammy award winner kicks off her tour in Florida this September. (Andy Witchger, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons) (CHICAGO) Lizzo is celebrating her new album, Special (set to drop on July 15th,) by touring across North America this fall.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Vote now for your favorite donut and sign up for a walking donut tour while you're at it

What is America's greatest donut? Underground Donut Tour is looking for your vote. (CHICAGO) Have a passion for donuts? So do the folks that launched the Underground Donut Tour in Chicago in 2015. And now they're on the hunt for America's Greatest Donut, as decided by popular vote.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Maryland is the second state to ban declawing cats. Should Illinois be next?

Although the practice is illegal in many countries, including countries throughout Europe, cat declawing is still legal in most U.S. states. (CHICAGO) Cat declawing is now illegal in two states, Maryland and New York. It used to be a fairly standard practice at the veterinarian's office. But times have changed, and today many vets refuse to declaw a cat without a medical reason.

Read full story
10 comments
Chicago, IL

This Chicago suburb has banned the beautiful (but smelly) invasive Bradford pear tree

Suburban Northlake announced it is digging up its approximately 40 parkway Bradford pear trees and replacing them with a more "suitable tree." (CHICAGO) Once considered a gorgeous ornamental tree worthy of planting all around Chicago and the suburbs, the Bradford Pear tree, otherwise known as Callery pear, has developed a nasty reputation in the past few years.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy