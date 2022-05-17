Live the Regency-era romance dream when you attend the 'Bridgerton Ball' in Chicago

Don your finest gown and get ready for the social event of the year. The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience has arrived in Chicago!

Federico Imperiale

(CHICAGO) If you have ever imagined yourself as a lady or lord of The Ton, dressed in your finery, sipping cocktails, and hobnobbing with the Queen as an elegant string quartet plays in the background, your time is now.

Tickets to the immersive Regency-era ball are currently available. As Lady Whistledown herself might say, it is sure to be an opulent soiree.

According to the press release, "these events will undoubtedly be the talk of The Ton and mark the beginning of the much anticipated social season."

Federico Imperiale

What to expect

Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences, Netflix, describes the experience by saying, “Shondaland effortlessly transported Bridgerton viewers into a reimagined Regency-era London, capturing hearts around the globe as fans connected with every aspect of the series from its delightful characters and the superb actors who brought them to life, to the costume design and art and set direction to the soundtrack." He continued, "We’ve partnered with Fever on The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience to create a similarly unique fan experience designed to immerse attendees in the lavish world of Bridgerton and bring this world to them wherever they are."

Federico Imperiale

The details

You will be guided by the voice of the illustrious Lady Whistledown during your experience. Highlights of the evening include:

An appearance before the Queen (will you be crowned this season's diamond?)

A live string quartet

A Regency-era style ballroom decorated in a dazzling display

Interactions with actors dressed in period costumes

Dancing

Delicious cocktails

Immersive rooms

A visit with the celebrated modiste, Madame Delacroix. (She'll help you put the finishing touches on your gown.)

Federico Imperiale

What should you wear?

According to the website, "Costumes or formal wear are not compulsory to attend the experience, but we highly encourage our guests to dress up and rise to the occasion."

Also, rumor has it that the Queen is looking for a new diamond, so you will want to dress your best.

When and where

When: Tickets are available now until June

Location: XS Tennis and Education Foundation: 5336 S State St, Chicago, IL 60609

How long: 90-minute sessions

Ticket prices vary: check the website for details.

Age requirement: 16+, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. You must be over 21 with a valid ID to consume alcohol.

What are you waiting for? The Queen is expecting your presence. For all the details, head to thebridgertonexperince.com/chicago.

*****

Have you tried the NewsBreak mobile app yet? (Full disclosure: I get a small commission if you click my referral links.) Download the NewsBreak App to get local news conveniently delivered to your phone.