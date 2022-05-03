The leaked SCOTUS opinion draft on Roe v Wade brings swift reactions out of Illinois

Politicians in Illinois and Chicago reacted to the leaked news of the possibility of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

(CHICAGO) A draft opinion obtained by Politico and leaked Monday night showed earlier this year that the Supreme Court justices had voted in a draft opinion to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that made abortion safe and legal in all 50 states.

The response on social media to the news was fast and furious.

What did Illinois and Chicago lawmakers have to say?

Governor J.B. Pritzker

Governor Pritzker tweeted on the matter Monday night after the Politico article went out, "Hell no! In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated."

The following day, on Tuesday, Pritzker held a press conference with legislatures to remind citizens, "abortion is safe and legal in Illinois." See the full video here.

"The terrifying implications of this decision and what it means for millions of women across the country cannot be understated," said Pritzker. "But let me be clear- no matter what atrocity of an opinion the Supreme Court officially rolls out this summer in regards to Roe versus Wade - abortion will always be safe and legal here in Illinois. Illinois is and will remain a beacon of hope in an increasingly dark world. I will fight like hell - not just for the women who call Illinois home, but every person in every corner of this country who deserves to live a life of their own design."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Lightfoot has posted several tweets, including, "What we're seeing tonight on Roe v. Wade is a horrendous attack on our fundamental right to choose, and we will fight against it with everything we've got. You have my word: I will do everything I can to guarantee your right to an abortion."

As for whether abortion would remain legal within the city of Chicago, Lightfoot said the following, "As mayor, I have one message to anyone worried about access to abortion care… Chicago’s doors are open. We unequivocally respect you, and your choices."

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle

Preckwinkle tweeted last night that the news is, “devastating ... for the low income Black and Brown women who will be disproportionately impacted."

Democratic U.S. Rep. Camille Lilly of Chicago

Lilly stated during the governor's press conference, "While this draft opinion from the Supreme Court is not final, this attack on Roe v. Wade is appalling. Although we've expanded protections for reproductive healthcare here in Illinois, countless communities across the country will be disproportionately harmed by this decision. Creating barriers to reproductive health services is going backward with women's rights. Denying a person's request for an abortion is essentially telling them they do not deserve the same rights as other patients. Black, Latino, and Indigenous communities, as well as people with disabilities, people in rural areas, young people, immigrants, and those most vulnerable in our communities will be the most affected by this opinion if it is made final. Here in Illinois, we will continue to protect women and all those who should have accessible and affordable healthcare."

Democratic U.S. Rep Mike Quigley of Chicago

Quigley wrote on Twitter, “Let’s be clear — Republicans stole two Supreme Court seats to make this happen. The party of ‘small government’ wants to control women’s bodies. This is utterly shameful but we can stop it. The Senate MUST end the filibuster and codify Roe.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Oakland

Miller had a different opinion, however, praising the ruling by saying on Twitter, "Our Justices need your prayers to stand up to the radical abortion industry and Defend Life! The unborn have no voice to speak for themselves, we march for them and tonight we must pray for them!”

Jesse Sullivan, GOP governor candidate

Sullivan tweeted Monday night, "When we heard the incredible news tonight we dropped to our knees and said a prayer as a family in gratitude for all the lives that will be saved."

Abortion is still legal in Illinois and all 50 states

For now, the leaked document remains a draft decision. Abortion is still legal in all 50 states, and each state has at least one clinic, although some states have enacted severe restrictions.

