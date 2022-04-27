Chicago, IL

Get ready Lizzo fans, she's making a Chicago stop this October with 'The Special' Tour

Jennifer Geer

The 3-times Grammy award winner kicks off her tour in Florida this September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rv4fu_0fKafDOs00
(Andy Witchger, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

(CHICAGO) Lizzo is celebrating her new album, Special (set to drop on July 15th,) by touring across North America this fall.

She'll kick off her tour in Florida this September with her special guest, Atlanta rapper Latto, opening her shows. Her last stop is in Los Angeles in November.

The United Center in Chicago

And on October 16th, Lizzo will be bringing it all to the United Center in Chicago.

"3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU!" said Lizzo via Instagram.

How to get early access tickets.

According to the press release, fans can pre-save/pre-add Lizzo's upcoming Special album to receive early access to tour tickets.

If you are an American Express Card Member, you can purchase tickets early starting today, Tuesday, April 26, at 10 am local time through Thursday, April 28, at 10 pm local time.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday.

Public sales for the tour will begin on the Ticketmaster website on Friday, April 29th, at 10 am local time.

Lizzo's first album single is available now for streaming.

Lizzo gave fans a sneak preview of her new album with the early release of the single, About Damn Time, which she calls "the song of the summer."

Lizzo told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, "I think that the music really is going to speak for itself. I'm writing songs about love from every direction, and I hope that I can turn a little bit of the fear that's been running rampant in this world, energetically into love."

About Lizzo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cu6lD_0fKafDOs00
(Cosmopolitan UK, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons/cropped)

Lizzo has had a lot going on this month. Along with announcing her tour and releasing her single, she did double duty by hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live earlier this month. Her Amazon Prime Video reality show, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls is available for streaming.

She also made a surprise appearance at Coachella a few days ago when Harry Styles brought her on stage for a duet of Gloria Gaynor‘s, I Will Survive.

"Proud of you @harrystyles. Thank u for having me," Lizzo wrote on her Instagram account while posting a selfie with Styles.

Cover of Variety Magazine

Lizzo was also featured on the cover of Variety this month, where she spoke of body inclusivity and how she's doing her part to bring positivity to plus-size women.

Lizzo told Variety that body inclusivity in popular culture is "happening very slow and select, and there’s a long way to go. But I have seen it budge, and that’s better than nothing.”

*****

