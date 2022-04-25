Chicago, IL

Maryland is the second state to ban declawing cats. Should Illinois be next?

Jennifer Geer

Although the practice is illegal in many countries, including countries throughout Europe, cat declawing is still legal in most U.S. states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBAns_0fJSS8xK00
Photo by Junru Pu on Unsplash

(CHICAGO) Cat declawing is now illegal in two states, Maryland and New York. It used to be a fairly standard practice at the veterinarian's office. But times have changed, and today many vets refuse to declaw a cat without a medical reason.

According to PAWS Chicago, "Declawing, or onychectomy, is an elective surgery that results in the amputation of a cat’s third phalanges. Surgical amputation of the third phalanges is comparable to removing the bones closest to the fingertips in humans."

Cat declawing is now illegal in Maryland and New York

Last week Maryland became the second state in the nation, after New York did so in 2019, to make it illegal to declaw cats.

The practice is also banned in several major cities, including Los Angeles, Austin, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Denver, and Madison, Wisconsin.

What do vets say?

Declawing cats has become a controversial topic, and many vets attempt to find alternative solutions when owners request the procedure.

The Metropolitan Veterinary Center in Chicago states on its website, "Declawing a cat goes against its natural behaviors and instincts." Also, "It is an unpleasant experience for the cat, despite appropriate pain medication."

The clinic says owners may decide to declaw cats if the only other option is to give the cat up for adoption, although they will discuss alternative solutions with the owner.

Banfield, VCA, and BluePearl (veterinary hospitals comprising over 2,000 clinics in the U.S.) announced in 2020 that they would no longer offer "elective" declawing of cats.

And according to PAWS Chicago, "It [cat declawing] is consistent with amputation and should never be done. Scratching is an innate behavior and should be addressed by providing your cat with the proper equipment and place to scratch as well as plenty of play and exercise."

Finally, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is firmly against declawing cats, "The ASPCA is strongly opposed to declawing cats for the convenience of their owners or to prevent damage to household property."

Is cat declawing legal in Chicago?

Yes, it is legal to declaw cats in Chicago and the state of Illinois. There is currently no pending legislation in the state or in the city to ban the declawing of cats.

Currently, there seems to be little interest in banning declawing cats in Chicago. A failed petition on Change.org can be found attempting to ban cat declawing within the city. However, the petition is seven years old and only amassed 955 signatures.

There are several states and cities around the country with pending legislation, including Arizona (HB2224), California (SB-585), Massachusetts (MA S222), and Pennsylvania (HB 1624).

*****

Have you tried the NewsBreak mobile app yet? (Full disclosure: I get a small commission if you click my referral links.) Download the NewsBreak App to get local news conveniently delivered to your phone.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pets and animals# Government# Advocacy# Cats# Lifestyle

Comments / 10

Published by

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area. New articles published each weekday.

Chicago, IL
8074 followers

More from Jennifer Geer

Chicago, IL

Get ready Lizzo fans, she's making a Chicago stop this October with 'The Special' Tour

The 3-times Grammy award winner kicks off her tour in Florida this September. (Andy Witchger, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons) (CHICAGO) Lizzo is celebrating her new album, Special (set to drop on July 15th,) by touring across North America this fall.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Vote now for your favorite donut and sign up for a walking donut tour while you're at it

What is America's greatest donut? Underground Donut Tour is looking for your vote. (CHICAGO) Have a passion for donuts? So do the folks that launched the Underground Donut Tour in Chicago in 2015. And now they're on the hunt for America's Greatest Donut, as decided by popular vote.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

This Chicago suburb has banned the beautiful (but smelly) invasive Bradford pear tree

Suburban Northlake announced it is digging up its approximately 40 parkway Bradford pear trees and replacing them with a more "suitable tree." (CHICAGO) Once considered a gorgeous ornamental tree worthy of planting all around Chicago and the suburbs, the Bradford Pear tree, otherwise known as Callery pear, has developed a nasty reputation in the past few years.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Bird flu warning: Illinois residents advised to stop the use of bird feeders and baths

Officials hope to limit the spread of avian flu among wild and domestic birds. (CHICAGO) In upsetting news for backyard bird watchers and bird enthusiasts, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has issued a warning to all Illinois residents.

Read full story
12 comments

This entrepreneur charges wealthy parents $10,000 for an “on brand” baby name

Proving people will buy anything if it’s cleverly marketed. In the latest news of “you can’t believe what rich people will pay for these days”, one entrepreneur has created a successful business where she names people’s babies starting at $1,500 with services going up to $10,000.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago is in the top 25 most polluted American cities according to a new report

The American Lung Association released its annual State of the Air report revealing that the Chicago metro area has high levels of smog and particle pollution. https://unsplash.com/photos/PlguDCs-VMIPhoto by Greg Rakozy on Unsplash.

Read full story
15 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson announced his 3rd $1 million gas giveaway

Chicagoans can get free gas this Saturday in locations throughout Cook County. (CHICAGO) Though the exact locations have not yet been announced as of Wednesday morning, Chicagoans can expect to receive free gas at about 50 locations around Cook County this Saturday, thanks to local businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson.

Read full story
30 comments
Chicago, IL

Kids gain life skills while learning to cook at Little Kitchen Academy

A children's cooking academy is headed to Chicagoland with 3 locations set to launch in Chicago, Naperville, and Plainfield. Students at Little Kitchen AcademyPhoto courtesy of CNW Group/Little Kitchen Academy Ltd.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

Head to the largest adventure park in the U.S. for a Chicagoland Earth Day celebration

Go on a nature walk, meet some raptors, learn to build a sustainable garden, and enjoy other family-friendly activities at this free event. The Forge: Lemont QuarriesPhoto courtesy of The Forge Charitable Adventures.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

You can get the fan-favorite Cubano sandwich from Potbelly's for a limited time

The Cubano is available now at Potbelly. But it won't be around forever. Potbelly Sandwich Shop, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) The traditional Cuban sandwich is found mainly in South Florida, where it's made simply with ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

El Milagro tortilla workers announce $1.3 million increased wages: But the fight isn't over

CHICAGO) Last fall it was revealed that the popular tortilla factory, El Milagro, was engaging in unsafe conditions in their factories. The employees had staged a walkout in September in collaboration with Arise Chicago to demand higher pay and better working conditions.

Read full story
15 comments
Chicago, IL

5 ways you can celebrate Earth Day this year around Chicago and the suburbs

Enjoy the springtime temps and celebrate Earth Day on April 22, 2022. Alice Popkorn/GAIA - Germany/CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons/photo cropped by author. (CHICAGO) Earth Day is approaching fast. This year it falls on Friday, April 22, 2022. The theme this year is, "Invest in Our Planet." It's all about encouraging everyone on earth (from private citizens to businesses to governments) to follow more sustainable practices.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago allergy season could be more intense and last longer thanks to climate change

(CHICAGO) A new University of Michigan study shows higher temperatures from climate change could make the pollen season last longer with higher pollen counts. According to the study, "Longer and more intense pollen seasons have been observed over the past few decades, which is expected to contribute to the exacerbation and aggravation of pollen allergic rhinitis and asthma."

Read full story
1 comments

Shrinkflation: Are you paying the same amount for less product at the grocery store?

What is "shrinkflation" and how does it impact your grocery bill?. Inflation has jumped 7.9% in one year and is at a 40 year high. There is no question that Americans are paying more for everything, including food. It's not just higher prices consumers should watch out for.

Read full story
22 comments
Chicago, IL

Direct check payments and other tax breaks are part of the new budget deal for Illinois taxpayers

Who is eligible for the direct payment checks, and what are the other tax breaks?. Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois/CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons/Cropped by author. (CHICAGO) Pritzker and Democratic lawmakers in Springfield announced yesterday they have come to an agreement on a $1.8 billion tax relief deal for the residents of Illinois.

Read full story
22 comments
Chicago, IL

What are the top 10 best pizzas in Chicago?

This new ranking by the Tasting Table may surprise you. (CHICAGO) Would you believe a ranking of top pizza joints in Chicago wouldn't include Giordano's or Lou Malnati's?. According to a new ranking by Tasting Table, the following are the top 10 places to grab a pizza in Chicago.

Read full story
29 comments
Chicago, IL

Here's where you can get help in Illinois if you're struggling to pay high heating bills

Natural gas prices have risen, but help is available. (CHICAGO) If you experienced sticker shock when you opened your gas bill this winter, you wouldn't be the only one. According to the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), natural gas bills in Illinois were at the highest level this winter in over a decade.

Read full story
12 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago speed cameras issued 2.81 million tickets last year and collected $89 million

It's more citations than Chicago has residents. (CHICAGO) In Chicago, a speed camera issues a speeding ticket every 11 seconds. A recent investigation released by the Illinois Policy Institute found that Chicago speed cameras issued more tickets than the city's population. At this rate, the city of Chicago is bringing in $250,000 per day in citations.

Read full story
25 comments
Chicago, IL

What's the real reason sidewalks are so full of worms after it rains?

It may not be the reason you think. (CHICAGO) It's been a wet spring for Chicago with no signs of ending soon. All that rain has brought earthworms wriggling their way to the surface and splaying themselves all over the sidewalks.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy