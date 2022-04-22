This entrepreneur charges wealthy parents $10,000 for an “on brand” baby name

Jennifer Geer

Proving people will buy anything if it’s cleverly marketed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYPLA_0fGzMVa200
Photo by Ömürden Cengiz on Unsplash

In the latest news of “you can’t believe what rich people will pay for these days”, one entrepreneur has created a successful business where she names people’s babies starting at $1,500 with services going up to $10,000.

Talk about finding a successful niche. Taylor A. Humphrey is a professional baby namer. She brands herself as a “passionate writer and storyteller” and is “adept at branding, marketing, and social media.”

Taylor told The New Yorker she helped name over 100 kids last year. According to the article, her services begin at $1,500 for a phone call and a “bespoke” baby name list. For a $10,000 price tag, the parents-to-be can expect to receive a name that is “on-brand” with their business. Oh, and she’s also a doula.

When you go on Taylor’s website, you will see a list of her services. Just like a menu at a fine dining restaurant, they are listed without the price, and they include:

  • A bespoke baby name list. This service involves a consultation and an online questionnaire.
  • Guidance and counseling. Taylor will be your “naming expert on call” to help you work through issues and talk to your partner.
  • Full-service baby-naming concierge. This is the big one. She’ll meet you face to face or even help you throw a baby-name-unveiling party. “This is a luxury, all-inclusive package that is limited only by your own imagination.”

Taylor also gives baby name ideas for free on TikTok and Instagram where she currently has 47.7k and 26k followers, respectively. On her social media platforms, she gives free advice, mainly to moms looking for names to go nicely with a sibling’s name.

In a recent Instagram post, she offered up ideas for Kylie Jenner's new baby that she thought paired well with big sister, Stormi.

Recently on Instagram she helped an expectant mother looking for a name to pair with the name Charlotte. Taylor suggested, “Eloise, Georgia, Beatrice, Florence, or Emmeline because each of these reflect the old-world, aristocratic charm.”

"That said, Charlotte is such a versatile name," she continued. "It goes well with a range of different genres… one could just as easily choose a more contemporary name like Isla, Eden, Sienna, Stella, or Finley."

This story was originally published on Medium.

Jennifer covers lifestyle content and local news for the Chicago area.

